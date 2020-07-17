WATERVILLE – Maurice “Moe” Roy passed away at the Oak Grove Center on July 14, 2020 from a battle with cancer. Moe was born on Dec. 2, 1942 in Waterville, the son of Lionel and Lucille (Melanson) Roy. He attended the school systems in Waterville.Moe’s first job was at Fort Halifax Packing in Winslow. It was not very long that Moe, at the age of 19, decided to hit the road and found work at the Parker House Hotel in Boston. This started Moe to work at many hotels and restaurants.Moe enjoyed travelling and found work in Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, and Reno, Nev. After several years, Moe came back home to take care of his mother. He also started to work again at Steve’s Restaurant who would hire him anytime he was in town. Moe’s personality was one to be desired. Moe spent some years at the Puffin Stop working the night shift. He got to know the police and many other workers who were on the night shift which he liked.Moe is survived by his loving sister, Patricia Martineau and husband Richard of Winslow; nephews, Keith Hallee of Waterville, Kenneth Hallee of New Mexico, and Anthony Hall of Minneapolis.Moe’s family would like to thank the staff at the Oak Grove Center. There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Blessed Sacrament Church 101 Silver Street Waterville, ME 04901

