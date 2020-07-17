WINSLOW – Nancy Lee Hall, 74, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at her home in Winslow after a long and courageous battle against breast cancer, surrounded by her beloved family. Nancy was born on Oct. 29, 1945 in Waterville, the youngest child of Verna (Reid) and Henry Grard. She grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1963.Marrying the love of her life, Lawrence Wilbur Hall on Nov. 15, 1969, together, they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. Side by side with her husband they managed a property management business in Portland for many years before returning home to Winslow in 2009.At one time Nancy escorted Hillary Clinton when she was the first lady through 100 State Street in Portland, where she prepared meals for the elderly. Years ago, while working for Unity Raceway she made and served Kyle Petty a doughboy.She was a sports enthusiast and loved the Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox and always knew the game schedule right off the top of her head. During evening phone calls she couldn’t understand why others were not watching the game.Nancy’s love for her family ran deeper than the ocean and her love was unconditional for all of us. We pray when she got where she was going and met her makers face, there were only happy tears. “When I get where I’m going” was recently written on her calendar, she knew her time on earth was done, Nancy never stopped smiling. Nancy very much enjoyed being a loving wife, mother, nana and auntie.Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Grivois of Fairfield, Terry Hall and significant other, Michael Badger of Glenburn, two stepsons, Timothy Hall and Earl Hall; five grandchildren, Shawna Pellerin, Heather Williams, Joseph Hood, Harley Denis, Dakota Bartlett-Hall; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Hannah, Shelby, Henry, Noah, Edward; and three sisters, Beverly (Grard) and Timothy Hamlin of Vassalboro, Florida “Butch” Routhier of Waterville, Patricia Hoyt of Benton; and many very special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Verna and Henry Grard; and her niece, Verna Gregoire. The family would like to thank the Harold Alfond Cancer Center and Hospice for all the devoted care that they gave her.A burial and graveside service will be held Saturday July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts please make donations to the Waterville Human Society.

