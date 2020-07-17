BENTON – Roy F. Vashon, 88, passed away on July 14, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. Born on July 25, 1931 and raised in Waterville, the son of Raymond and Rose Vashon, he was a lifelong resident of Central Maine. Roy was a 1949 graduate of Waterville High School. He then enlisted in the Army August 1952. Roy served our country during the Korean War with the 4345 60th Transportation Company 9th Infantry Division out of Fort Dix, N.J. For his service, Roy received the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon his separation from the Army, Roy continued his service with the United States Postal Service retiring in 1992 after 30 years. On Sept. 25, 1957, he married Marolyn McCarthy. During the 25 years of their marriage Roy and Marolyn lived in Winslow and raised two daughters, Sheila and Pamela. Their home was always a welcoming place for family and friends. Roy had a heart of gold and smile that could light up a room. Summers were spent camping, gardening or pool parties in the backyard. Marolyn passed away in 1983. On Oct. 8, 1990, Roy opened his heart to marry Meredith E. Cress of Benton. Roy and Meredith built their homestead in Benton and became avid gardeners and landscapers. Roy loved his John Deere tractor mower and would spend hours outdoors. When not mowing, he could often be found fishing in the pond late in the afternoons or tinkering with all sorts of devices and machinery in his garage. Retirement gave Roy the opportunity to spend an abundant amount of time with his grandchildren. You could always see Pepere at concerts, theater productions, sporting events, and more throughout his grandchildren’s time in school. Roy is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Meredith E. Vashon of Benton; his daughter, Sheila and husband Scott Nielsen of Oakland and grandchildren, Zachary Nielsen of Thorndike and Zoe Nielsen of Hermon; daughter, Pamela and husband Gary Moline, of North Port Fla., and grandchildren Justin LaVerdiere of Fort Myers Fla. and Taylor LaVerdiere of Naples Fla.; stepdaughter, Barbara Zook and husband Ahmed Hassanein of Charlotte, N.C. and grandchildren, James Randolph of Gloucester, Va., John Gannon of Richmond, Va., Megan Major of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Kenneth Zook of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Susan Tidd and husband Kurt of Greenville, N.C. and grandchildren, Stephanie Getchell of N. Plainfield, N.J., and Samantha Getchell of Westbrook; sister, Jeanne Giguere of Enfield, Conn.; along with several nieces and nephews.Roy is predeceased by both of his parents; his first wife, Marolyn E. Vashon; sisters, Lauriette Maheu, Floriane Cote and brothers, Raymond Vashon, Reginald Vashon. Roy loved all animals, especially his cats, Louis-Louis, Vegas and St. Peter. Roy’s family recognizes the tremendous care and support he received while at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta. The compassionate care provided during his time allowed Roy and other veterans to live life with dignity and respect. We sincerely thank you for all you do. A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr. in Augusta. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www. familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Help us honor Roy’s memory by making a donation to either of the following organizations:Alzheimer’s Association to help create a world without Alzheimer’s and all other Dementia. Your local animal rescue or humane society.

