The University of Maine recognized 4,207 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,766 are from Maine, 1,333 are from 41 other states and 108 are from 43 countries other than the U.S., according to a news release from the Orono-based university.

MAINE STUDENTS (by County/Town)

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Perry Amos, Isabel Bassett, Victoria Beliveau, Alexis Bellefleur, Dalton Bouchles, Samuel Braga, Nick Davis, Hannah Dubay, Avery Elliott, Abigail Fisher, Sabrina Fisher, Spencer Frahn, Sarah Hammond, Sofia Hartley, Nathaniel Hernandez, Halle James, C.J. Jipson, Kaylee Jipson, Rebecca Levasseur, Brooke Lever, Gabe Lovering, Dylan Miller, Daniel Moreau, Emma Paradie, Lydia Peterson, Emily Roth, Skylar Rubocki and Noah Toussaint, all of Auburn.

Also, Sera Bigelow, Tatum Erlandson, Dawson Pillow, Garrison Thompson, Brooklyn Washburn, all of Durham; Jenna Boucher, Karen Cook, Cliff Greco, Sarah Lafontaine and Gary Lapointe, all of Greene; and Benjamin Hodgkin, Dustin Jensen and Ally Ryan, all of Leeds.

Also, Ciera Belanger, Maggie Belleau, Connor Bolduc, Hailey Champagne, Jazlyn Dumas, James Flynn, Avery Gagnon, James Greenwood, Ryan Handlon, Connor Hebert, Susan Johnson, Gabriel Labonte, Carmen Lee, Olivia Lee, Sierra Melanson, Mohamed Mohamud, Sarah Moody, Jamie Poliquin, R.J. Reboquio, Leah Seguin and Emily Whittemore, all of Lewiston.

Also, Troy Galarneau, Jasmin Le and Kaylin Le, all of Lisbon; Nick Huston, Chandler Riordan and Darren Ward, all of Lisbon Falls; and Landon Brochu, Abby Castonguay, Amber Delaney, Cecelia McDonald, Caitlyn Rollins and Haley Turcotte, all of Livermore.

Also, Chloe Flagg, James Herlihy, Tanna Herlihy and Garret Smith, all of Livermore Falls; Samuel Roy and Elizabeth Tibbetts, both of Mechanic Falls; and Nathanial Chouinard, Zane Dustin, Jordan Gregory, Allie Novicki and Nathalie Theriault, all of Minot.

Also, Grace Banks, Erin Brewer, Lizzy Champagne, Quinn Ferguson, Paisley Keene, Jada Lamb, Jasmine Lamb, Joshua Majors, Jordan Morrell, Vincent Russo and Lucas Yorkey, all of Poland.

Also, Mikki Gervais, Renee Pickard, Jamie Prue and Sadie Waterman, all of Sabattus; Tamra Benson, Liz Goulette, Nathanael Goulette, Chad Morin, Allie Nutting, Oren Shaw, Abigail Varney and Hannah Varney, all of Turner; and Izzy Fernald of West Poland.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Peng Cheng, Lucas Craig, Mackenzie Hall, Lucy Slattery and Daniel Wortman, all of Ashland; Ian Ammerman of Benedicta; Lizzy Gillen and Jimmy Hotham, both of Blaine; and Clark Bradbury of Bridgewater.

Also, Molly Adams, Chandler Bell, Alec Cyr, Andre Daigle, Meagan Dube, Kate Finnemore, Jillian Flynn, Madeline Gudde, Nickolas Guerrette, Michael Hunter, Chathu Karunasiri, Kaitlyn Nadeau, Brennan Poitras, Spencer Savage, Mitch St. Peter and Danica Walker, all of Caribou.

Also, Grace Graham of Cary Plantation; Samuel Swope of Eagle Lake; Francesca Armstrong and Cody Embelton, both of Easton; and Thomas Krause, Teresa Maynard and Steve Wentworth, all of Fort Fairfield.

Also, Lily Brickman, Lori Callnan, Emma Pooler, David Roy, Tony Valcourt, all of Fort Kent; Olivia Gervais and Emily Lavertu, both of Frenchville; and Caleb Streinz of Hersey.

Also, Nicholas Sherman, Hannah Winship and Addie Woods, all of Hodgdon; and Nathan Bouchard, Chloe Davis, Sarah Delano, Lauren Eastham, Sarah Glatter, Gabriella Guiod, Jillian Haggerty, Dominic Miller and Tessa Solomon, all of Houlton.

Also, Kassidy Mathers of Island Falls; Tabetha Ganzel and Katherine Ledger, both of Linneus; David Gogan and MacKenzie Hunt, both of Littleton; and Seth Bond, Sydney Howell and Kalista Rattray, all of Ludlow.

Also, Alex Daigle, Courtney Daigle, Jenna Dugal, Ben Hebert, Evan Hebert, Isabelle Jandreau, Hollie Morneault, Chelsea Pelletier, Raleigh Toussaint and Ethan Williams, all of Madawaska.

Also, Jessie Boucher, Sarah Morneault, Adam Paterson, Mari Shaw and Stephanie Winslow, all of Mapleton; Kristen Brewer of Monticello; Jonny Blanchette of New Canada; and Austin Findlen of New Sweden.

Also, Meg Boone, Rebecca Collins, Liam Daniels, Emma Everett, Katelyn Ford, Branden Hebert, Morgan Ireland, Emily Lagerstrom, Lindsey Lagerstrom, Zechariah Morse, John Saucier, Ty Schneider, Eleanor St. Peter, Austin Thibeau, Alexandra Walsh, Taylor Williams and Everett Zuras, all of Presque Isle.

Also, Donna Morin and Liz Theriault, both of Saint David; Tyson Porter of Sherman; Dorothy Harris of Sinclair; Evan Desmond of Stockholm; Lyndsey Lavoie of Van Buren; and Aaron Macek of Wade.

Also, Jaida Beaulieu, Bryce Roix and McCall Turner, all of Washburn; Noah Hixon of Westmanland; and Cheyenne Laszlo of Woodland.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Douglas Mayo, Matthew Mayo, Anne Sheehan, Haley Usilton, all of Bridgton.

Also, Tessa Alexander, Ryan Berry, Emma Blair, Forrest Blankenship, Tobyn Blatt, Mikayla Bouchard, Erin Bradstreet, Max Burtis, Julia Casey, Alice Chesley, Josh Clark, Amanda Cloutier, Cameron Daly, Alyssa Demanche, Stephen Eno, Joshua Flanagan, Bronte Fontaine, Milly Girardin, Tom Hanson, Taylor Hodgdon, Madison Krolak, Kyle Labbe, William Labbe, Samiera MacMullen, Libbey Masse, Kyle Milbourn, Nicole Pelletier, Owen Poisson, Jules Richards, Cassie Ridge, Kaitlyn Ridley, Lea Scrapchansky, Maeve Shea, Desiree Tanner, Nicole Vinal Harvie, Matt Yost and Rene Yost, all of Brunswick.

Also, Laura Arsenault, Michaela Arsenault, Katie Connelly, Sierra Galgano, Ethan Gillespie, Ryan Harvey, Nathaniel Holmes, Sarah Loring, Jack O’Kelly, Jillian Petersen, Cully Richard, Erin Sewall and Mookie Williams, all of Cape Elizabeth.

Also, Colby Emmertz, Abby Green, Emily Jackson, Kaylyn Jordan, all of Casco; Jason Auffant of Chebeague Island; and Sally Stead of Cumberland.

Also, Connor Bray, Ryan Bray, Anna Briley, Nathan Bryant, Bo Carrell, James Davenport, Lexi Faietta, Anna Fitch, Aidan Greenlee, Liam Greenlee, Tim Lester, Austin Loveless, Noah Loveless, Luke Marsanskis, Cole Moore, Natalie Mullin, Terence Olds, Tucker Parent, Alexandra Peary, Maura Perry, Leah Poulin, Aidan Regan, Brendan Scott, Kim Steinman, Max Stickney, Grady White, Ben Williams and Lauren Williams, all of Cumberland Center.

Also, Alex Nason and Stephanie Tillotson, both of Cumberland Foreside; and Jordan Miner of East Baldwin.

Also, Tom Adams, Gwenyth Armitage, Juliana Baranowski, Jake Baumann, Alex Britton, Erin Cianchette, Evie Clement, Nigel Dunn, Will Emanuel, Gretchen Favreau, Henry Funk, Mary Giglio, Matthew Gramse, Mike Gramse, Jason Halliday, Paul Hamzavi, Shea Hendricks, David Horne, Bea Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Mary Johnson, Kat Kane, Kevin Kane, Mitchell Kelley, Jacob Lorenzo, Rhys Lowry, Jacob Marks, Peter Neff, Seamus O’Brien, Claire Phillips, Samantha Pike, Matt Sanborn, Renee Savoie, Izzy Simbari, Violet Singer, Aja Sobus, Sean Soucy and Caroline Spencer, all of Falmouth.

Also, Kaleb Barrett, Lauren Briggs, Evan Donald, Leah Harrison, Alexys Langley, Austin Langley, Ed Lefebvre, Amaya Marzano, Lauren Moore, Spencer Morse, Margaret Perrotta, Christian Potts, Davis Ritger, Aaron Rusiecki, Landon Thibodeau and Kalle Young, all of Freeport.

Also, Erin Arey, Molly Arey, Connor Bell, Abby Biegel, Andrew Brown, Delaney Burns, Emily Chapin, Brandon Cummings, Angel Darling, Lauren Edwards, Gabby Gagne, Riley Jerome, Kaitlyn Jodoin, Mia Kaufman, Branden Kuusela, Noah Lambert, Eric Lane, Mitchel Letourneau, Thomas Light, Griffin Lord, Maddie Mitchell, Hailey Morrill, Ethan Orach, Kyle Peoples, Brady Rioux, Simon Roussel, Dayna Shaw, Lia Suleiman, Logan Swift, Haley Thompson and Bruce Wyatt, all of Gorham.

Also, Dawsin Blanchard, Abbey Danforth, Elizabeth Davis, Austin Gallant, Nate Gendreau, Jake Kackmeister, Brenna Milliken, Evan Plummer, Alexandra Requena, Connor Robinson, Grace Terry, Madeline Testa, Cara Waltz and Wyatt Yost, all of Gray.

Also, Hannah Clemons, Kieley Hetherington, Ainsleigh Lucas, Sean Roberts and Grace Wogan, all of Harpswell; and Isaiah Carter, Gunnar Docos, Brenna Macneil, Hayley McLeod and Nick Soucy, all of Harrison.

Also, Meghan Boos, Lily Charpentier, Marcus Devoe and Leia Hodgdon, all of Naples; and Emma Cadran, Haley Cadran, Dante Castro, Felicia Lyons, Seth Ordway, Josiah Rottari, Amanda Thayer, all of New Gloucester.

Also, Jared DeWolfe, Alex Gerencer, Aidan Hayes, Molly Horton, Sydney Loper, Aidan Michaud, Trevor Rafford, Parker Swanson, Blake Turner, all of North Yarmouth; Harrison Cyr and Jackson Cyr, both of Orrs Island; and John Stange and Eddie Sylvester, both of Peaks Island.

Also, Hannah Abbott, Marshall Abbott, John Adamo, Juliana Bart, Nera Bedak, Dylan Bolduc, Noah Brooks, Natalia Budri, Jack Burnell, Sara Chamard, Kyle Cholod, Wendy Crosier, Justin Davis, Siobhan Densmore, MaryKate Earley, Vianca Espinosa, Noah Ferrante, Haley Foreman, Lillian Frager, Aiden Gallup, Savannah Georgia, Sydney Giroux, Eva Griffiths, Emily Haley, Maggie Healy, Joe Herboldsheimer, Helena Higgins, Austin Hollifield, Ellie Hooper, Bronwyn Hughes, Steve Kaze, Madison Legassey, Zoe Leland, Evan Leonard, Ruth Lewandowski, Lenora Lewis, Hua Lin, Jake Loranger, Nathan Loranger, Dom Lorello, James Mack, Madison Mahan, Grace Maloney, Tim McInnis, Jacob Milton, Felix Morrissey, Tommy Nguyen, Mackenzie O’Donnell, Sophia Paddon, Sarah Pett, Kate Pontius, Lucas Profenno, Haley Santerre, Bhavana Scalia-Bruce, Caden Scott, Isabelle See, Jonathan Shaw, Jasper Sommer, Alec Troxell, Blaize Vail, Sophie VanDerburgh, Patrick Viola, Elliott Weeks, Amber Ying and Mitchell York, all of Portland.

Also, Sami Burrell, Grace Cushman, Jordan Randall and Colin Stewart, all of Pownal; and Maggi Bradford, Colby Dionne, Liam Flynn, Sophie Gardner, Dylan Koza, Cameron Peavey and Jeffrey Pollard, all of Raymond.

Also, Carigan Allie, Jessica Bennett, Cal Berry, Gabe Blanchard, Emma Budway, Jon Chabot, Alexandra Constantine, Noah Davoli, Anna Driscoll, Marissa Edwards, Kaylee Faherty, David Fitzpatrick, Katherine Foster, Emma Freeman, Jaimie Giguere, Luke Guibord, Lila Harakles, Brielle Hardy, Sarah Hassler, T.J. Hinkle, Chelsea Hughes, Aubrey Humpage, Abe Jordan, Nate Jordan, Liam Kent, Katherine Kirk, Paul Kirk, Devon Lammert, Nolan Lamontagne, Connor Langlois, Ethan Lowell, Joseph Luong, Peter Martin, Morgan McGarry, David McKelvy, Abigail Morrison-Ouellette, Jacob Murphy, Lauren Murphy, Emily Murray, Rajashekar Muthyam, Bryce Nitchman, Jasmine Olshin, Slade Overcash, Lauren Page, Josh Passarelli, Emily Patashnik, Aaron Radziszewski, Olivia Reese, Ellie Robinson, Ethan Scribner, Jessi Sinclair, Isaac Sparks-Willey, Amelia St John, Colin Tardiff, David Trammell and Trey Wright, all of Scarborough.

Also, Maraia Nason of Sebago; and Bryce Andrews, Sam Brown, Rosalie Bryson, Madison Damon, Taylor Davis, William Edgar, Lauren Elsemore, Michael Feely, Luke Foster, Josh Frank, Hunter Griffiths, Emily Hobbs, Sam Holbrook, Aleksandar Kaurin, Jennifer Kern, Tom Loc, Erica Magnuson, Caleb Marston, Aaron Radziucz, Jamie Sargent, Raegan Sheil, Adam Sobczak, Sophia Thoman, Jack Vose-Gimbel, Jess Wibby, Daniel Woodhouse, Hannah Yesse and Nik Youells, all of South Portland.

Also, Ben Autry, James Conley, Chaz Lamkin, Jazmyne Mejias, Michael O’Clair, Kayla Raymond, Sam Richard, Liam Willey, all of Standish; and Evan Gillingham, Tyla Greenlaw, both of Steep Falls.

Also, Michael Murphy of West Baldwin; and Moayied Awad, Gabrielle Begos, Elise Bourassa, Paula Crucianelli, Kallie Cyr, Rhiannon Doiron, Rachael Dyer, Arianna Giguere, Anna Giroux, Jaclyn Hazlewood, Dylan Ho, Desiree Hodgkins, Alex Jacobs, Tanner LaFlamme, Thomas Lok, Brady Lynes, Leah Marcoux, Josh Minor, Miles Moody, Mike Mooney, Noah Oliver, Sierra Pomerleau, Jeremy Richards, Ashley Ricker, Mia Stamey and Lily Webber, all of Westbrook.

Also, Dominic Agneta, Melissa Agneta, Lyndsey Arsenault, Mikayla Baiguy, Alex Baur, Eliza Bennett, Jonathan Bernier, Lauren Black, Travis Burt, Myia Canty, Chantai Chevannes, Ben Chouinard, John Clark, Zeb Cleaves, Michael DuBois, Jack Gresh, Adam Kelley, Haley Landry, Thomas Lekousi, Sara Loiselle, Seth Martin, Logan McCarthy, Cassidy McCusker, Eli McGill, Erin Merchant, Jason Nielsen, Jadon Petty, Reese Preston, Avery Rolfe, Bryce Rolfe, Jake Segal, Sydney Segal, Isabella Sernyk, Katie Skvorak, Annie Stevens, Lauren Syphers, Dylan Varney, Nate Watson, Cait Winn and Sierra Yost, all of Windham.

Also, Chris Bock, Phil Bock, Noah Boisvert, Anna Bouton, Joe Coyne, James Delp, Kyaira Grondin, Noah Grondin, Charlie Keefe, Adam Levinson, Christopher Pidden, Jack Roy-Becker, Jacob Sperber, Oliver Sullivan and Victoria Williams, all of Yarmouth.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Emma Downing, Finn Mackay and Jonathan Maidman, all of Carrabassett Valley; and Ashley Burnham, Tristin McFarlane, Jacob Mealey, Justin Meservier and Nate Pratt-Holt, all of Farmington.

Also, Hanna Deon, Ellie Pelletier, Miles Pelletier and Makao Thompson, all of Industry; and Hannah Maurais and Hunter Quirrion, both of Jay.

Also, Chase Davis, Katie Maxsimic, Eliza Sitz, Avery Taylor, Seth Thomas and Mallory Toothaker, all of Kingfield; and Andrew Gardner and Brittany Woods, both of New Sharon.

Also, Courtney Withey of New Vineyard; Wyatt Dellavalle of Oquossoc; Anna Zmistowski of Phillips; Haley Morrill and Owen Sinclair, both of Rangeley; and Maya Caron and Tanager Karchenes, both of Stratton.

Also, Rowan Jellison and Xavier Romanoski, both of Strong; Aidan Salisbury and Will Salisbury, both of Temple; and Katie Brittain, Jessie Hutchinson, Tristan Underwood, Abby Wallace and Emma Williams, all of Wilton.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Molly Brown, Julianna Cleves, Matthew Cox, Ryan Kelly, Matthew Lambert, Gabby Link, Abbe Miller, Maev Rogers, Sierra Tapley and Nathaniel Taylor, all of Bar Harbor; and Abigail Muscat of Bass Harbor.

Also, Christina Closson, Owen Mild and Claire Shaw, all of Bernard; and Kacie Bond, Gabby Gadsby, Jenna Malvin, Suzie Milkowich, Kara Morrison, Erin Niehoff, Emma Richardson, Taylor Schildroth and Claudio Van Duijn, all of Blue Hill.

Also, Elizabeth Baumann, Emma Bennett, Courtney Benson, Danny Bunker, Chase Carmichael, Amanda Carter, Jeremy Cole, Natalie Coleman, Cody Davis, Hannah Ferrell, Gabe Flegel, Kaylee Grindle, Eliza Hosford, Mitchell Kohls, Alexis Krull, Amy Santos-Iglesias, Sarah Scamperle, Carley Scanlon, Jordan Servetas, Chris Soper, Melissa St Peter, Mark Stiles, Jessica Swazey, Kendall Szumilas, James Terrill, Marissa Thompson, Arlena Tolmasoff and Taylor Wardwell, all of Bucksport.

Also, Christopher Ciano and Ian Henderson, both of Castine; Kimberly Hunt and Delaney Woodward, both of Corea; Will Ferreira of Cranberry Isles; and Daniel Davis, Sarah Dorey, Kate Fogg, Sara Hunt, Sierra Semmel, Kaitlin Walsh and Brett Webber, all of Dedham.

Also, Amy Hardy, Jordyn Judkins and Natalie Knowlton, all of Deer Isle; Sarah Juster of East Blue Hill; and Malcolm Svec of Eastbrook.

Also, Belle Albert, Wyatt Alexander, Lindsay Bland, Justin Brown, Joy Cartwright, Zak Charette, Will Doty, Delaney Dow, Keegan Grey, Riley Grindle, Jared Hamilton, Courtney King, Kaitlin McCullough, Chantal Ouellette, Aaron Scillia, Austin Stover, Dylan Taplin, Evan Toothaker, Maria Wagenknecht and Jared Wright, all of Ellsworth.

Also, Taylor Merchant of Franklin; Emma Bunch of Gouldsboro; Brian Awalt, Jordan Mercer and Michael Mutlu, all of Hancock; and Rushanne Facey and Loren Genrich, both of Hulls Cove.

Also, Charlotte Alley, Nicole Brown, Elizabeth Dalton and Mackenzie Hanna, all of Lamoine; SooZin Cha and Ennis Marshall, both of Little Deer Isle; and Isaac Tremblay of Mariaville.

Also, Jesse Dyer, Alex Eason, Hannah Edgecomb, Megan Howell, Sam Johnson, Madeleine Macauley, Nate Parkinson, Bonnie Snyder, Seth Sweet, Samuel Walker and Matthew Woolfolk, all of Mount Desert.

Also, Asha Kirkland, Reilly Linkel, Sarah Low, Jennifer Mcnamara and Ian Ramsay, all of Orland; Heather Munroe, Alex Szwez, Jacob Witting and Tate Yoder, all of Penobscot; and Emma Watras of Seal Cove.

Also, Ally Bender of Seal Harbor; Shannon Snell and Mikayla True, both of Sedgwick; Madeline Bierman of Sorrento; and Ashley Anderson, Emily Jean DeCristofano, Sydney Kachmar and Ralph Magnani, all of Southwest Harbor.

Also, Hope Scully of Stonington; Warren Higgins, Jim Huff, Andrea Knapp and Kevin Venard, all of Sullivan; Cheryl Coffin and Sophia Steinbarger, both of Surry; and Isaiah Cutshall, Cassidy Parady, Eli Parady and Nick Soper, all of Trenton.

Also, Brittney Moran of Verona Island; and Hannah Fleming, Liam Flubacher, Tara Flubacher, all of Winter Harbor.

KENNEBEC COUNTY

Elliot Dixon, Kensi Matula and Libby Wallace, all of Albion; and Iorthanis Andoniades, Mitchell Bonenfant, Ian Bowers, Brandon Emerson, Jens Hansen, Cari Hopkins, Arthur Hubbard, Andrew Levesque, MacKenzie Lewis, Sierra McLellan, Christiana Mosca, Robert Patenaude, Nick Poulin, Eva Reed, Bryan Riley, Evangeline Soucy, Eric Sullivan, Annemarie Towle and Olivia Varney, all of Augusta.

Also, Marissa Kinney, Dana Michaud, Sawyer Michaud and Cassandra Proctor, all of Belgrade; Kaylee Brann and Liz Walsh, both of Belgrade; and Gabby Benson, Annie Brannigan, Mac Creamer, Alexis Everett, Katelyn Hustus, Nic Mills and Kasidy Turgeon, all of Chelsea.

Also, Alexa Bartley, Matt Brown, Alyssa Labrie, Hannah Meidahl and Lilla Tilton-Flood, all of Clinton; Katie Cobb, Kiana Letourneau and J.T. Nutting, all of Fairfield; and Olivia Bourque, Eli Smith and Mari Smith, all of Farmingdale.

Also, Julian Dixon, Emma Fitzpatrick, Natalie Harmon, Adrian Lefever and Noah Ward-Rubin, all of Fayette; and Casey Bourque, Kyle Coombs, Keeling Dorogi, Aidan Gregory, Tavia Noyes, Anna Toman and Andrew Whitehouse, all of Gardiner.

Also, Jarod Dye, Mary Hicks, Anna Hodgkins and Cole Perry, all of Hallowell; and Sierra Hill, Tycen Hill, Chris McGeoghegan, Hannah Nadeau, Travis Nadeau, Cassidy Tibbetts and Siera Tibbetts, all of Litchfield.

Also, Cam Freeman, Mair Guillemette and Mark McLaughlin, all of Manchester; and Ben Brooks, Matt Fox, Chandler Harris, Josh Neal, Madi Neal, Paul Ruopp and Emmeline Willey, all of Monmouth.

Also, Chase McGlauflin and Steven White, both of Mount Vernon; Eli Story and Sidney Wilson, both of North Monmouth; and Blake Bickford, Olivia Durkee, Lillie Fortier, Sierra Kerschner, Kasey McLeod, Jess Moore, Ryan Pullen, Joshua Schaff, Katie Seekins, James Stevens and Emmy Warren, all of Oakland.

Also, Emily Allen and Sarah Foust, both of Pittston; and Sebastian Alvarado, Samantha Cloutier, Sarah Cloutier, Karissa Lucas, Ashley Russell, Vincent Scott, Alex Thacker, Lily Welch and Natalie Wicks, all of Readfield.

Also, Amelia Bradfield, Haley Carver, Soren Donisvitch, Brad Garand, Kyle Gleason, Hannah Hargrove, Kennedi LeBlanc, Sarah Martin, Hannah Mathieu, Katie Mercier, Lauren Mercier, Logan Poissonnier, Matthew Stenger, Gerren Welch and Emma Wentworth, all of Sidney.

Also, Henry Anderson, Lilja Bernheim, Jacob Boudreau, Jared Gartley, Justin Harris, Billy Howell, Jacob Praul and Will Robertson, all of South China; and Jesse LaBreck of South Gardiner.

Also, Brianna Benedict, Eliza Costigan, Kassie Nadeau, Sarah Pleau and Alainie Sawtelle, all of Vassalboro; and William Ellis and Brody Looney, both of Vienna.

Also, Michael Ayers, Alan Baez, Emma Cristan, Ben Danner, Sophie Given, Jenna Goss, Cooper Hart, Adan Lawlor, Ty Lecrone, Jessica Lee, Katie Lopes, Elwin Moss, Thao Nguyen, Anthony Pinnette, Briana Quirion, Mikayla Reynolds, Sammi Saulter and Cody Veilleux, all of Waterville.

Also, Rachel Castonguay of Wayne; Alyssa Barnes, Bryce Smith and Olivia Turner, all of West Gardiner; and Hayley Hinds and Kyle Kirkpatrick, both of Windsor.

Also, Andrew Bolduc, Kaylin Brown, Kyle Camire, Hannah Comfort, Daigs Daigneault, Cody Doughty, Devon Gleason, Adam Green, Jasmine Gregory, Arianna Hatt, Alexandra Karter, Zach LaCombe, Jordan Lambert, Isaac Lambrecht, Brea Martin, Maddy Morneault, Nicholas Morris, Kirstie Rogers, Paige Smith, Elyse St Pierre, Nick Tiner, Jacob Trask and Ely Yang, all of Winslow.

Also, Layne Audet, Bennett Brooks, Hannah Eason, Greg Fay, Matt Ingram, Kyle Keezer, Lydia Lavoie, Sophia Lynn, Mary Milligan and Andrew Pazdziorko, all of Winthrop.

KNOX COUNTY

Ethan Ford an Morgan Ford, both of Appleton; and Ellie Berez, Hadley Berger, Carly Berke, Hope Bifulco, Tom Cox, Sophie Dorsky, Izzy Gutheinz, Kai Hart, Maho Hisakawa, Nick Leclerc, Tom Libby, Shannon Mackridge, April Messier, Sarah Mitchell, Katherine Orne, Matthew Prescott, Lexi Smith and Michael Wolff, all of Camden.

Also, R.J. Hall and Paige Widdecomb, both of Cushing; Alexia Hilt of Friendship; and Ross Dewaard, Tristan Fong, Henry Laurita, Josh Reilly, Katie Southworth and Taylor Wilson, all of Hope.

Also, Mary Allen, Jacqueline Hall, Casey Pine, Nicole Strickland and Madelyn Young, all of Owls Head; and Julia Barbour, Jenna Conant, Zoe Goff, Alexander Mahar, Colleen Sullivan, all of Rockland.

Also, Emily Blackwell, Marco D’Amato, Molly Davee, Nick Denny, David Flint, Jesse Fraser, Juliana Haynes, Ashlee McIntosh, Hilary Merrifield, Will Parks, Frances Pendleton, Christy Russell and Hunter Schade, all of Rockport.

Also, Chase Flaherty and Danielle Weaver, both of Saint George; Josh Luttrell and Sarah Penney, both of South Thomaston; Sierra Beal of Tenants Harbor; and Kaydin Frederick, Sam King and Mackenzie Murray, all of Thomaston.

Also, Emalee Grant, Hunter McDaniels-Rossiter, Jacob Savage and Connor Williams, all of Union; and Carolyn Hopkins, Amber Shane and Andrea Shane, all of Vinalhaven.

Also, Alec Coughlin, Amber Hagin, Naomi Kihn, Billy Olmsted, Miles Paul, Adam Wilcox and Leah Wilcox, all of Warren; and Maitana Benicio, Antyna Gould, Jane Horovitz, Lindsey Lewis, Patrick Madden, Jared Palmer and Isaiah Potter, all of Washington.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Graham Bryer, Maya Schwehm and Alexis Welch, all of Boothbay; Tim Chappelle and Sydney Meader, both of Boothbay Harbor; and Kevin Fitzpatrick, Mitchel Stewart, Tommy Thelander and Samuel Varga, all of Bristol.

Also, Brianna Genthner, Jon Pinkham and Abigail Roberts, all of Damariscotta; Michael Godin, Joshua Poland and Colt Seigars, all of Edgecomb; and Aaron Snow of Howland.

Also, Lily Bragg, Abigail Farrin, Anna Kolota, Alysa Lewandowski, Josh Stone, Basel White and Bryant York, all of Jefferson; Sam Ransley of New Harbor; and Aidan Manahan and Sophie Schumacher, both of Newcastle.

Also, Maggie Bradbury, Lisa Howard and Sam Peters, all of Nobleboro; Willow Throckmorton-Hansford of Somerville; and Peter Alexander, Claire Bourett, Rose Hickey, Ashley Holmes, Steph Lage-Lichko, Claire Lupien, Ben Rowe, Zoe Scharf, Kennedy Scheimreif and Patrick White, all of Waldoboro.

Also, Ali Richardson of Westport Island; Ryan Pedersen of Whitefield; and Vanessa Dunn, Chris Perkins, Remy Segovia and Madison Stahle, all of Wiscasset.

OXFORD COUNTY

Jillian Thielbar of Albany Township; Douglas Bailey of Andover; and Jacob Babbidge, Emily Hanscom, Emalee Harrington, Tucker Hayward, Brynne Speakman, Willis Steven and Souix Tuttle, all of Bethel.

Also, Colton Carson and James Newkirk, both of Bryant Pond; Jill Conant and Emma Lueders, both of Canton; Owen Burk and Jeremiah Schrader, both of Denmark; and Celine Bolduc, Gabby Chartier, Ethan Couture, Kate Ellis, Olivia Johnston, Rachel Knight and Alexa Varnum, all of Dixfield.

Also, Samantha Johnson, Casey Kneissler, both of Fryeburg; Connor DiAngelo of Greenville Junction; Samuel Stone of Greenwood; Alison Wyman of Hanover; and Tucker Olsen and Shane St. Pierre, both of Hanover.

Also, Victoria Eichorn, Nathan Godbout and Jodie Sheets, all of Hebron; Abigail Mosson of Hiram; Mariah Davis and Spencer Thomas, both of Lovell; and Dylan Richmond and Madeline Williams, both of Mason Township.

Also, Julia Perry and Leah Perry, both of Mexico; Sadie Richardson of Milton Township; and Brian Cook, Casey Cossar, Luck Haviland, Kelton Loper, Nate McNutt, Jasmine Roy, Airikah Simons, Julyan West and Christian Wynott, all of Milton Township.

Also, Bennett Dorion and Davis Turner, both of Oxford; and Kaisa Heikkinen of Paris.

Also, Alex Briggs, Joey Caruso and Amber Ferris, all of Peru; Peter Cogley of Roxbury; and Andrew Arsenault, Kenzie Arsenault, Vanessa Cote, Sabrina Daoud, Jeremiah Richardson and Andrew Weston, all of Rumford.

Also, Madi Bangs, Sarah Grillo, Arianna Meserve, Nathanael Shaw and Haid Tanous, all of South Paris; and Maggie Bragg, Bri Damon, Reilley Hicks and Amanda Paradis, all of Sumner.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

Taylor Eastman, Josh Hamilton, both of Alton; and Christian Acosta, Danny Adam, Jordan Allen, Maher Alsamsam, Omar Alsamsam, Josh Andle, Nishchay Arya, Cyd Atwater, Scott Audet, Ellen Babbidge, Jenna Bishop, Alex Bloomer, Abby Boucher, Hadrien Boulch, Katrina Bowden, Calleena Boyce, Ciera Braley, Nicole Brissette, John Brown, Jim Burby, Lucas Burt, Gino Caccese, Rick Cali, Keijaoh Campbell, Kiera Campbell, Max Carter, Bridget Casey, Ashley Charpentier, Jordan Charpentier, Brandon Chasse, Dylan Clark, Riley Colgan, Jacob Cote, Patrick Coyne, Christian Crane, Alexander Cross, Kestrel Cross, Ben Dailey, Sarah Danby, Gwen Davis, Tara Davis, Byron DeGrave, Ty Delargy, Hebert Delgado, Bonnie Delp, Claudia Desjardins, Erica Desjardins, Beth Dickson, Kimberly Dixon, Aylee Doane, Rachel Dobbs, Gunnar Eastman, Jon Feix, Collette Filer, Lily Finch, Anthony Fiore, Amanda Floyd, Andrew Fournier, Landyn Francis, Lilly Furrow, Trudy Furrow, Derek Gagne, Logan Gallant, Arianna Geiser, Emily Gerardi, Ally Gonyar, Isa Gonzalez-Tenga, Tanner Goodine, Vanessa Graham, Adam Green, Kathleen Greenlaw, Dan Guidi, Rachael Hall, Dylan Hallett, Camryn Hammill-Nordfors, Bethany Harris, Jesiah Harris, Justin Harris, Victoria Haskell, Abigail Hayward, Ashlie Henderson, Jill Henderson, Jacob Henry, Abby Houghton, Andrew Howes, Krista Hughes, Courtney Hutchinson, Mitchell Jameson, Jamie Jones, Abram Karam, Gabriel Karam, Maggie Karas, Peter Kemble, Ryan Kinney, Jared Klutzaritz, Reggie Kollman, Mackenzie Ladd, Nate Landon, Gabriella Lee, Brett Lewey, Angel Loredo, Angelica Loredo, Michelle Lucy, Blake Lufkin, Davis MacDonald, Sarah Marcotte, Grady Markie, Bryson McDonough, Lily McLaughlin, Rebekah McLaughlin, Claire Meyer, Trahmel Milashouskas, Chanthu Millay, Makayla Miller, Margaret Miller-Finch, Natasha Minskoff, Marina Mohawass, Garry Monroe, Joseph Montemurro, Sam Morse, Naomi Moynihan, Monica Mulligan, Drew Murphy, Annabelle Muscatell, Jon Musor, Dillion Nason, Patty Neel, Leigh Neptune, Annalyse Nichols, Aaron Noble, Connor Noddin, Dan O’Neill, Ashley Ouellette, Olivia Perfito, Daniel Perkins, Grace Perron, Julia Phan, Jojo Picone, Rachel Poisson, Banalata Pratt, Declan Riordan, Margo Roberts, Jada Robinson, Ethan Sailor, Alyssa Salley, Dylan Schlipstein, Parry Seddiqi, Jordan Seekins, Max Sennett, Parker Shaw, Kodey Silknitter, Abigail Slauenwhite, Bella Slocum, Emma Smith, Jason Smith, Collin Soucy, Belle Spearin, Kelena Spencer, Will Stanley, Corey Stephens, Stephan Stroian-Ilina, Tracey Swanson, Thomas Szewczyk, Natalie Tanous, Maria Taylor, Gage Thibodeau, Yuri Trusty, Vasiliqi Turlla, Anthony Viselli, Gina Vo, Liv Wallace, Michaela White, Victor White, Chavaleh Joi Winters, Athena Witham, Max Worgull, Tessa Worgull, Kelly Xiao and Kira Yardley, all of Bangor.

Also, Nick Avery, Kaylee Bellavance, Dominic D’Angelo, Sam Dauphinee, Emily Ketch, Jacob Ketch, MacKenzie LaBree, Ian Lolar, Joshua Smith and Jessie Sweeney, all of Bradley.

Also, Jared Austin, Collin Averill, Danielle Ayub, Chase Baker, Castine Barry Grant, Abigail Bennett, Drew Bennett, Oisin Biswas, Ben Byorak, Lily Canders, Nicole Carlson, Andres Celano, Robert Cousins, Caid Cummings, Julia Cummings, Kelsi Day, Ryan Day, Allie Dean, Jon Donnelly, Brenden Dugal, Trevor Dugal, Aubrey Duplissie, Adrianna Fish, Minwin Fitzgerald, Caitlin Fraser, Hannah Friedman, Alec Gagnon, Andrew Gillette, Kaitlyn Gravel, Chris Haney, Courtney Hawkins, Kaitlyn Helfen, Tyler Hersey, Ellie Horr, Omar Khan, Elisabeth Landry, Maria Low, Matt Luce, Ning Luo, Cameron Michaud, Mandy Odeleye, Collin Phillips, Nola Prevost, Matt Pushard, James Raymond, Leah Remick, Lauren Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Jessica Sargent, Ashley Shirland, Joel Small, Aaron Smith, Cassidy Smith, Anna Spaulding, Brian Stanley, Nicolas Trebouet, Alyssa Vargo, Serena Webster and Lexi Wood, all of Brewer.

Also, Abbie Fitts, Reba Michaud, Anna Smith, Jeremy Spors, Tiffany Tanner and Allison Treat, all of Carmel; Angelina Buzzelli of Charleston; Jonathan Libby and Jacqueline Mault, both of Chester; and Brad Bell and Nathan Brown, both of Clifton.

Also, Jordan Bailey, Hillary Manson, Anna Smestad, Elliot Stinchfield, Amanda Wilson, Julie Cox, Rachel Ireland, Makayla Labelle, Maija Overturf and Tuuli Overturf, all of Corinna.

Also, Kyle Emerson, Mila Hartford, Mariah Hughes, Ashley Reynolds, Torin Smith and Ashley Taylor, all of Dexter; Sean Gilbert, Matt Harzewski and Sarah Viekman, all of Dixmont; and Nicole Chasse of East Millinocket.

Also, Davis Asherman, Katelynn Bowker, Emma Bragdon, Kat Carreira, Pascal Cyr, Richard Freedman, Kelsey Hines, Kailey Holmes, Eamon Laskey, Will Martin, Kailey Richards, Julie Stroba and Allisyn Tidd, all of Eddington.

Also, Rebecca Batron, Katie Brayson, Lauren Chapman, Maddie DeMoranville, Nicholas Hershbine, Chandler Perkins and Karim Seifeldin, all of Exeter; and Michael Gahris, Katherine Thomas, Abby Webber and Kaitlyn Webber, all of Garland.

Also, Beth Allen, Christian Boone, Lydia Caron, Ben Cotton, Shaylyn Cyr, Kennedy Gerow, Caitlin Hillery, Nicholas Jacobs, Zach Jones, Colby Kohn, Matt Schaefer, Olivia Sharrow, Brooke Springer and Justin Wheeler, all of Glenburn; and Lucy Batey, Nicole Kennedy, Dylan Madden and Jackie Malvin, all of Greenbush.

Also, Caleb Ackley, Jakob Archer, Kendra Belden, Cooper Bennett, Claire Bowen, Benjamin Chasse, Logan Christian, Emily Colter, Fallon Crossman, Laura Curioli, Sarah Curioli, Rebecca Cyr, Ellie Dacey, Ann Marie Dalton, Elyse Daub, Emily Daub, Marissa Donovan, Olivia Doucette, Adam Farrington, Zachary Flannery, Audrie French, Emily Gagner, Shari Gallant, Nick Gauthier, Conan Harmon, Rachel Hobbs, Autumn Hunter, Xander Karris, Alyssa Kilgour, Natalie Kirby, Tyler Knights, Mike Labun, Laura Landry, Yanyan Li, Julianne Llerena, Brady Lobdell, Jordan Lockard, Ashley Mahoney, Rebekkah Martin, Ryan McGraw, Sydnie McKenney, Mark McLaughlin, Abby Novak, Alex Paradis, Melissa Reichel, Steven Santiago, C. Scobie, Peyton Smith, Keenan Soule, Casey Sudbeck, Emma Turlo, Josh VanSantvoord and Mo Weitman, all of Hampden.

Also, Ileana Adams, Zachary Beaton, Josh Berry, Jarod Bielecki, Hayden Black, Bayley Bryant, Emily Burns, Ryan Byers, Kyle Byram, Rooster Cardin, Ken Carpenter, Halle Cole, Rylee Cushman, Hannah Dyer, Samantha Falone, Matt Farnham, Allison Fetha, Shelby Gamache, Eric Gibbs, Brianna Graves, Katharine Graves, Rachel Ingalls, Courtney Kelsey, Jeffrey Littlefield, Sahvannah Michaud, Zach Nash, Breanne Oakes, Annabelle Osborne, Connor Patten, Cammie Peirce, Hailey Perry, Cody Porter, Josh Proctor, Kaylyn Raymond, Kent Raymond, Adam Rush, Matt Sforza, Sierra Snow, Madison Spencer, Braedon Stevens, Matthew Tripp and Katelyn Walsh, all of Hermon.

Also, Michael Bailey, Madison Drake, Garrett Fitzgerald, Emily Gilmore, Kelsey Gilmore, Tamara Hembree, Andrew Kiley, Maria Maxsimic, MacKenzie Nixon, Ian Norman, Frank Noyes, Cameron Oxley, Courtney Pearson, Seth Pearson, Collin Rhoads-Doyle, Jamison Rhoads-Doyle, Grace Smith, Betsy Spear, Mark Sullivan, Deven Teisl, Adelaide Valley and Abby Whitmore, all of Holden.

Also, Brady Harding, Bri Moon, Alyson Thompson and Chad Trapier, all of Howland; Sally Clark, Megan Haney, Kiera Rush, Laura Shorey and Erika Small, all of Hudson; and Claudia Cummings, Sarah Fields and Sage Neptune, all of Indian Island.

Also, Jennifer Crone, Caroline Davis, Luke Edwards, Whitney Guy, Alyssa Hand, Chris Hersey and Kassidy McMillan, all of Kenduskeag; and Nicole Chandler, Amelia Crise, Lindsey Dodge and Ashton Dunbar, all of Lee.

Also, Alexis Allard, Mikey Ames, Hailey Andrews, Brianna DePuy, Olivia Johnson, Alexis McKechnie, Brittany Morales, Jackson Peterson, Josh Peterson and Annie Treworgy, all of Levant.

Also, Caitlyn Anderson, Chris Anderson, Corbett Arnold, Riley Bartash, Ava Broderick, Brett Crocker, Lynn Dwelley, Keegan Farrington, Koby Farrington, Ainsley Hainer, Ali Hardy, Natalie McCarthy, Duncan Mcintyre, Ellie Ocana, Paige Oranje, Rusty Phillips and Jason Worster, all of Lincoln.

Also, Jeffrey Garfield of Lowell; Bryson Martinez and Sam Neil, both of Mattawamkeag; Josie Harper of Maxfield; and Kevin Drewrey of Medway.

Also, Nolan Altvater, Cedar Bagley, Christopher Chappelle, Eli Clark, Tyler Field, Lisa Hastings, Jessica Hayden, Rachel Hollandsworth, Ethan King, Caleb LaPlante, Emily LeClair, Jenna Legere, Dakota Scott, Ryan Shorette, Natalie St. Louis, Cortney Stedt, Johnny Wolfington, Joel Yurkanin and Benjamin Zeitlin, all of Milford.

Also, Katie Watson of Millinocket; Tyler Arbo, Macie Cote, Wesley Kauppila, Angela Rideout and Jennifer Spann, all of Newburgh; and Josh Emery, Jared Gay, Noah Kershner and Bek Leadbetter, all of Newport.

Also, Abrar Alhamad, Hassan Alshuwaysh, Heather Anderson, Kara Arey, Logan Aromando, Hope Audet, Brianna Ballard, Olivia Bamford, Mary Banker, Alex Baron, Nicholas Baron, Emma Betterley-Dow, Allison Bleakney, Nick Boutin, Cagney Bowen, Johanna Burgason, Michaela Byers, Camden Chasse, Alanna Chavaree, Jiaying Chen, Tanay Chouhan, Devin Christianson, Jacob Clark, Jamie Coburn, Sarah Costello, Oliviah Damboise, Daniela Delpino, Bradley Denholm, Stephanie Deschaine, Charlie Duffield, Jordan Duffy, Emily Dunlap, Keegan Feero, Nick Feero, Jacob Foss, Kristen Freeman, Lauren Genenbacher, Kendra Green, Megan Grindle, Jordan Gudroe, Derek Haas, Sydney Hagarman, Matteah Hamm, Raegan Harrington, Bailey Heffernan, Aldous Hofmann, Ella Hunt, Zack Ireland, Maddy Jackson, Alicia Jacobson, Chris Johanson, Chris Johnson, Victoria Kanagy, Alika Katzenbach, Jordan Kelley, Meaghan Kelley, Khulod Khalaf, Andrew Kirk, Kat Klebon, Isabel Larsen, Aurore Looney, Carrie Love, Alyssa Lovering, Autumn Mallett, George Mason, Mae Mathews, Jon Maurer, Devin Maynard, Brandon McGinn, Kalee McLaughlin, Bethany Miles, Dre Miller, Hadley Moore, Justin Morin, Nathaniel Moyer, Jennifer Munson, Olivia Murphy, Jason Nagy, Gil Nguie, Theophile Nkulikiyinka, Sabrina Nuttall, Aubree Nygaard, Zane Nygaard, Keyana Pardilla, Jinyoung Park, Christine Pollard, Mark Pollard, Allison Pomeroy, Cameron Pottle, Ben Quimby, Mindy Reeves, Adam Regan, Harley Rogers, Michael Rumohr, Asael Sibo, Julianna Silver, Jordan Simpson, Connie Smith, Emma Smith, Jasmine Smith, Savanna Smith-D’Addio, Melanie Soucy, Brooke Sulinski, Cameron Sullivan, Brooke Sweetser, Zoe Swett, Jake Tauke, Lauren Tibbits, Santiago Tijerina, Chris Toothaker, Kathrina Turner, Paul Turner, Julia Van Steenberghe, Jasmine Waite, Caitlyn Wallinga, Kaitlyn White, Brad Wilkins and Caitlin Young, all of Old Town.

Also, Amatullah Adams, Mohammed Al hejab, Omar Alamro, Trevor Alcorn, Ali Almohsen, Bandar Alqahtani, Mashari Alqahtani, Faisal Alqarni, Ali Alsaeedi, Emilie Andersen, Kaleb Austin, Stephanie Bamford, Allison Benson, Cam Beressi, Amy Bernier, Christopher Birden, Ben Blood, Emerald Boisselle-Byers, Thom Bowie, Olivia Bradstreet, Jeremy Braun, Christien Breau, Chris Brown, Morgan Buchanan, Brandon Burris, Matt Bush, Cole Butler, Spencer Campbell, Garrett Casburn, Dakota Cates-Wright, Caleigh Charlebois, Nhan Chau, Hannah Clement, Aviana Coco, John Conant, Sarah Conner, Mackenzie Connor, Corey Coombs, Samantha Coombs, Ally Cooper, Skye Crump, Christa Dagley, Meredith Darling, Jafar Darwish, Chloe DaSilva, Erin Davenport, Camille DeSilva, Chris Diaz, Lauren Dodge, Kellen Doyle, Eedy Doyon, Daniel Drazhi, Daisy Drinkert, Grace Drummond, Austin DuBois, Elena Dugal, Paul Edman, Janet Elvidge, Theo Erikson, Leanna Ewing, Anthony Fabrizio, Isaac Fair, Olivia Fandel, Grace Farrington, Annie Fernandez-Faucher, Monica Figueroa, Kell Fremouw, Nshuti Gakuru, Eimile Garvey, Austin Gilboe, Nick Gillert, Ella Glatter, Garrett Graham, Andrew Guimond, Brianna Guy, Jack Haller, Taylor Hamm, Ryan Hancock, Darria Hansen, Elizabeth Harrington, Caitlin Hathaway, Malak Helal, Cassandra Henri, Ada Hepler, Irja Hepler, Jordan Hess, Alison Hills, Caeley Holland, Jessica Holz, Dom Huntington, Dominika Ivanicka, Caleb Jewell, Evan Jiang, Guanyu Jiang, Hannah Keller, Sabina Khatri, Jess King, Dima Krivorotko, Megan LaChance, Parker Lambert, Trent Lick, Eric Lindbom, Edward Lindelow, Kaitlin Liu, Natalie Logue, Delaney Love, Xingzhou Luo, Julia Mahoney, Mikayla Mason, Alissa Mathieu, Connor McCluskey, Sydney Meredith-Pickett, Haley Michienzi, Shane Miller, Marlana Mix, Nick Murphy, Rachael Murphy, Jamie Normand, Jack O’Donoghue, Will O’Neil, Ethan O’Rourke, Ali Obaidan, Josh Palmeter, Jordan Parks, Drake Perkins, Linh Phan, David Plouff, Nate Reid, Connor Robertson, John Robinson, Leila Rollins, Tyler Royal, Genevieve Rumsey, Roisin Rumsey, Matt Ryckman, Anthony Salafia, Lea Savarese, Lucas Scher, Fabrice Sentayehu, Logan Shannon, Bella Sharper, Ibrahim Shkara, Bentley Simpson, Jakub Sirota, Audrey Smith, Jake Smith, Jared Smith, Shannon Smith, Nyle Sockbeson, Elizabeth Spiller, Olivia Stevenson, Chris Stewart, Leela Stockley, Jake Stutzman, Edison Szymanski, Celine Tedenby, Ali Tobey, Kylie Trawick, Nikhil Vaidya, Mia Vargas, Emily Villemaire, Spencer Ward, Jarod Webb, Mickala Wheeler, Thayer Whitney, Kayleigh Wick, Justin Wiggins, Willow Wind, Abby Wingard, Emily Witham, Kelsey Wojdakowski, Danielle Wyman, Jinwei Zhou, Carolyn Ziegra and Zoey Zuo, all of Orono.

Also, Grace Blanchard, Nicholas Bower, Alex Casburn, Amos Diehl, Katelyn Grant, Darren Hanscom, Jw Harriman, Evangeline Jerome, Lia Johnson, Jonathan Kincaid, Meg Lander, Sam Lander, Eric Menard, Emily Norris, Max Pacholski, Alia Parsons, Ember Perry, William Prescott, Colby Rand, Lindsey Ruggiero, Erick Seekins, Donne Sinderson, Harmony Stetson, Liam Stewart, Kenzie Tefft, Alayna Treadwell, Ashlee Vilasuso and Nathan Williams, all of Orrington.

Also, Greg Elliot of Passadumkeag; Ben Richardson of Plymouth; Megan Arsenault, Syd Frost, Anna Snow and Trevor Snow, all of Stetson; and Lily Comeau-Waite, Karen Horton, Amanda MacBurnie, Nate St. Jean and Drew St. Jean, all of Stillwater.

Also, Brooke Buxton, Giorgia Calcagno, Sam Cartwright, Anna Dagher, Joseph Dagher, Grace Harman, Jacob Hutchinson, Courtney Hyde, Sean Kearney, Savannah Levesque, Jason Neal, Emma Olmstead, Caroline Reed, Connor Reese, Nate Reese, Tracy Reese, Sethany Rodriguez, Quest Teichman and Byron Winslow, all of Veazie; Lauren Reed and Hannah Whitten, both of West Enfield; and Jada Kimball of Woodville.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY

Kiana Goodwin of Beaver Cove; Stephanie Duarte and Emily Gerrish, both of Brownville; Henry Chase, Michael Fagan, John Marshall, Cooper Nelson, Josh Reed, Chrissy Shaw, Hannah Sprecher and Graham Wilson, all of Dover Foxcroft.

Also, Shelby Ward of Greenville Junction; Johan Halvorsen of Guilford; Sophie Guarino of Medford; Colleen Demaris, Kelby Drews, M.J. Jackson, all of Milo; and Hannah Vainio of Monson.

Also, Michael DeMaria, Matthew Griffith, Charis Morin, Bailey Woodard, all of Parkman; and Alexandria Scuderi of Sebec.

SAGADAHOC COUNTY

Sean Detwiler and Olivia Shipsey, both of Arrowsic; and Amy deHaas, Dominique DePippo, Ryan Fitzmaurice, Zane Kwiatkowsky, Eli Munro-Ludders and Sydney Osterhout, all of Bath.

Also, Aaron Dustin, Adam Dustin, Mikala Dwelley, Colin Ingalls, Conner Ingalls, Lauren Labbay, Zoe McNally and Gideon Wheeler, all of Bowdoin; and Sydney Anderson, Alyssa Dau, Matthew Donovan, Spenser Egan, Morgan Johnson, Taylor Leech, Rick Mann, Caleb Miller, Josie Miller, Sydney Plant, Amanda Popadak and Meri Stockford, all of Bowdoinham.

Also, Abbie Baker, Ian Fernald, Marija Medenica, Madeline Skroski, Emma Warner, all of Phippsburg; and Anthony Arbour, Ashley Brown, Emma Carbone and Hunter Curtis, all of Richmond.

Also, Madi Bailey, Karlie Brillant, Caitlin Chambers, Brewster Chard, Carly Cornish, Schyler Eaves, Erika Everett, David Flewelling, Rebecca French, Alexander Gaidola, Hank Gilson, Ryan Glass, Nick Graney, Justin Hamilton, Devin Hoskins, Nellie Ickes-Coon, Stephen Johnson, Matt Kenison, Joseph Knowles, Matt Lawrence, Hayden Libby, Meghan Murphy, Kody Noyes, Sabrina Paetow, Joseph Patton, Joey Reed, Ian Scanlon, Steven Schuman, Rachel Thieme and Katie Trebilcock, all of Topsham.

Also, Casey Bennoch, Connor Bennoch, Baylie Cram, Tyreik Foster, Jordan Goodstein and Sarah Meyer-Waldo, all of West Bath; and Isabel Burch, Tristan Burch, Hannah Card and Rachel Ouellette, all of Woolwich.

SOMERSET COUNTY

Zachary Linkletter of Athens; Tammy Burke of Canaan; Lauren Roberts of Corinna; Jada Mack and Seth Pratt, both of Cornville; Madison Morton and Rylan Wintle, both of Detroit; and Brody Miller of Embden.

Also, Nathanael Batson, Bailey Carter, Dakota Hutchins, Trinity Hutchins, Trey Liberty, Ben Parks, David Peitz, Noah Shepherd, Braden Soule and Sam Wilson, all of Fairfield; and Gabriel Chambers, Emily Ledue, Caitlin McKenney and Arend Thibodeau, all of Harmony.

Also, Shelby Haskell and Myky Weinstein, both of Hartland; Alexandra Lessard an Ian West, both of Jackman; Elise McKendry of Long Pond Township; and Evan Bess, Allison Dean, Jenny Dean, Seth Dillon, Nate Dimock, Briar Edgerly, Jacob Girgis, Jordan Hadley, Luke Harper, Stuart Hodge and Aishah Malloy, all of Madison.

Also, Jason Hilton and Isabelle Mehrhoff, both of Mercer; Carson Veilleux of Moose River; Mike McNally of Moscow; Kyle Jacques, Camden Johndro, Savanna Power and David Washburn, all of Norridgewock; and Liberty Chestnut of North Anson.

Also, Zoe Fiandaca, Laura Freudenberger, Ryan LaGross, Logan Pratt and Morganne Robinson, all of Palmyra; and Jacob Ackroyd, Kal Bailey, Hunter Benttinen, Abby Bernier, Madison Fitts, Kassie Grover, Madisyn Hartley, Braden Monteyro, Logan Rollins, Aaron Schanck, Devon Varney, Sarah Welch and Kendrah Willey, all of Pittsfield.

Also, Tami Farley of Saint Albans; Rebecca Bell, Lindsay Cayford, Marcus Christopher, Whitney Coro, Brooke Curtis, Colby Esty, Alex Higgins, Sara Imam, Bailey Lewis, Sadie Libby, Julia Meade, Tim Nadeau, Sydney Reed, Travis Russell, Leah Savage, David Sincyr, Spenser Steeves, Morgan Tittle, James Walker, Ellie Warger and Katelyn Warren, all of Skowhegan; Kyle Salley and Tanner Towle, both of Smithfield; and Brandon Dixon, A.J. Foss and Andrew Wilson, all of Solon.

WALDO COUNTY

Audrey Broetzman, Sam Davis, Ashley Flanders, Lucien Gordley-Smith, Melissa Gray, Patrick Groening, Emily Harriman, Trevor Martell, Tracey McKinney, Donny Patten, Aiden Pike, Ben Robson, Zander Roman, Alyssa Simonds, Ben Turner and Zeke Ventura, all of Belfast.

Also, Zoe Deans of Belmont; Jacob Callas, Angela Holmes, Nick Merriam and Jordan Quimby, all of Brooks; Ryanne Bane, Abi Bergdoll and Avery Gosselin, all of Burnham; an Olivia Ellis and Kaitlyn Robinson, both of Frankfort.

Also, Claudia Johnson and Isabelle Olson, both of Islesboro; Seth Davis, Alex Fountain and Abby Leidenfrost, all of Liberty; and Jesse Goodale, Michael Kremin, Crockett Lalor, Brendan Moline, Alisha Pendleton, Joshua Pitcairn and Kyle Wood, all of Lincolnville.

Also, Olivia Lockhart, Erica Nealley and Cori Shooter, all of Monroe; Ray Luther and Toby Pontillo, both of Montville; and Julie Allen, Melanie Berry and Evan Kennedy, all of Morrill.

Also, Ana Kelley, Olivia Lovejoy, Hunter Merchant, Elisabeth Parker and Melissa Tozier, all of Northport; and Jake Holmes, Cade King, Kaylee Porter, Reid Rauch and Caleb Tyler, all of Palermo.

Also, Mikayla Artkop, Anna Baiungo, Declan Brinn, Nicholas Czuchra, Cassidy Hill, Olivia Hills, Emily Jolliffe, Noah Robbins and Richard Wyman, all of Searsmont.

Also, Dominic Francis-Mezger, Tristin Friend, Daniel McKeon, Meagan McKeon, Maddy Philbrick, Makala Riley, Kion Tupper and Larry Werner, all of Searsport; and Ellie Damuck, Ryan Haskell, Cheyenne Hebert, Jack Lindyberg and Tori Staples, all of Stockton Springs.

Also, Hayle Grover of Swanville; Noah Pringle and Kristen Raven, both of Thorndike; Mackensie Schofield of Troy; Mickey DiPesa of Unity; and Kate Bragg, Noah Burby, Sarah Burby, Stella Cashman, Nancy DesJardin, Mary Dube, Samantha Fanjoy, Josh Golder, Rachel Gower, Wyatt Harriman, Nate Jordan, Rebekah Littlefield, Courtney Meherg, Zara Misler, Kayla Stromvall, Kari Suderley and Elizabeth Willard, all of Winterport.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Alex Morrison of Baileyville; Alex Barnett, Devon Carrier, Katie Cavanaugh, Kobey Gillespie, Isaac Johnson, Andrew McLellan, Maddy McVicar, all of Calais; Shay Barbee Bamford of Columbia; and Brady McEwen and Kimberly Stoddard, both of Danforth.

Also, Kayla Murdaugh and Shaina Murdaugh, both of East Machias; Jevan McPhail of Edmunds Township; Emma Denbow and Kayla Thompson, both of Harrington; Morgan Rocks of Jonesport; and Richard Lyons and Jude Zanoni, both of Lubec.

Also, Patrick Massaad and Rylea Steeves, both of Machiasport; Tashie Davis, Kelli Kennedy and Maura Pate, all of Milbridge; Kaylie Robertson of Pembroke; James Sapiel and Devyn Seeley, both of Perry; Seana Mackeldey of Pleasant Point; Layla Lavigne of Trescott; and Theodore Jans of Trescott Township.

YORK COUNTY

Samuel Beaudoin, Brooke Camire, Summer Camire, Emily Clarke and C.J. Lantagne all of Acton; Zachary Hurlburt, Joanna LaFrance, Sophia LaFrance and Ethan Lord, all of Alfred; and Scott Benson, Cam Bilodeau, Tanner Collard, Lauren Dickson, Katie Dube and Michael Laverriere, all of Arundel.

Also, Jacob Bradshaw, Abby Couture, Ethan DeMoura, Alli Grant, Morgan Griffin, Dustin Knight, Jacob LaMontagne, Trent Otash, Jarrod Rudis, David Stansfield, Zachary White and Hannah Wilson, all of Berwick.

Also Grace Bermeo, Tiffany Curro, Emily Huo, Sarrah Marcotte, Drake McAfee, Sam Mills, Carson Neumann, Sam Paul, Maegan Perrault and Michelle Ward, all of Biddeford.

Also, Mary Adams, Bethany Ashley, Jordan Fournier, Alicia Hannan, Niklas Hase, Virginia Hugo-Vidal, Garret LeClair, Abby Logan, Maddy Logan, Regan McCleary, Sydney Owen, Polly Rae, Caitlyn Sharples, John Vedral and Anna Weyand, all of Buxton.

Also, Marina Austin, Lili Beal, Christopher Chalande, Chase Holt and Emily Holt, all of Cape Neddick; Katie Tims of Cornish; James Fitzpatrick and Cameron Houde, both of Dayton; and Dan Bolender and Jake Cyr, both of East Waterboro.

Also, Lauren Cusson, Ryan Driscoll, Eliza Foye, Bryant Goodenough, Turner Goodenough, Chloe Hepburn, Emma Hichens, Brittany King, Tess McNamara, Peter O’Brien, Terence O’Brien, Olivia Petersen, Eliott Place, Amelia Rowell, Marissa Sewell, Chloe Shields and Sydney Valentine, all of Eliot.

Also, Connor Baldwin, Noah Bussiere, Jamie Delaney, Lindsey Durgin and Andrew Ettinger, all of Hollis Center; and Nick Barry, Sierra Dorney, Colby Ellis, Grace Howard, James Jarvis, Haloye Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Ashley Kayser, Colleen Keegan, Jesse Lacasse, Cameron Ledesma, Amelia Nelson, Shannon O’Toole, Joseph Parent, Katy Ross, Brennan Schatzabel, Casey Schatzabel, Carter Stevens, Conor Stevens, Osiris Thomas, Julia Towne and Sam Vaccaro, all of Kennebunk.

Also, Michael Conrad, Miles Eaton, Tyler Smith, Alexander Sullivan, all of Kennebunkport; and Emilia Byrne, Ryan Campion, Amanda Cusack, Mackenzie Heins, Briana Lamoureux, Elaina Perrault, Amelia Sullivan and Maeve Wivell, all of Kittery.

Also, Belle Sillsby of Kittery Point; Hali Bowden, Jake Lelievre, Maggie Menter and Jack Stapleton, all of Lebanon; Syeira New and Marcus Ratz, both of Limerick; and Will Faunce, Bre Lifland, Jordyn Long, Aidan McGlone and Cameron Trafford, all of Limington.

Also, Paige Houk, Sydney Sawtelle and Joel Van Tassell, all of Lyman; and Carl Durocher, Liam Griffin, Casey Halliday, Matt Hickey, Reilly McGilvery, Kody Moseley, Tyler Oliver, James Stewart and Alex Upton, all of North Berwick.

Also, Nathan Baert, Emily Davison, Amanda Dudley and Brandon Johnstone, all of North Waterboro; John Fogg, Sarah Marden and Bobby Slattery, all of Old Orchard Beach; and Maya Jamerson-Martin of Parsonsfield.

Also, Stephanie Ayotte, Sadie Barbaria-Harris, Matthew Basile, Cameron Cadorette, Jack Cannon, Abbey Carignan, Will Chapman, Abbi Cook, Sophia Crockett-Current, Morgan Crowley, Hannah Dill, Connor Donahue, Kate Dowling, Erin Farrell, Von Gagnon, Robert Gawronski, Luke Gosselin, George Horvat, Abdul Karim, Kaitlyn Kelley, Michael Kowash, Alex LaFortune, John Lemoine, Ethan Levy, Lindsay Luopa, Ben McCarthy, Jason Morrill, Tim Murphy, Ashley Paul, Hunter Penley, Emily Petit, Sarah Picard, Derek Roberge, Anson Robichaud, Brogan Searle-Belanger, Benjamin Steva, Lilly Volk and Andrew Yarborough, all of Saco.

Also, Katherine Austin, Caitlyn Beaulieu, Becca Campbell, Megan Charrier, Cam Cote, Adam Genereux, Liv Kallis, Erin Malcolm, Emilee Mathieu, Ethan Mathieu, Felix Meas, Noah Monto, Uriah Noble, Megan O’Connell, Niraj Patel, Chad Rosander, Travis Tovey, Khang Truong, Kelsey Wright and David Yong, all of Sanford.

Also, Madeline Beauchesne and Delaney Pitts, both of Shapleigh; and Kyle Claus, Renee Clavette, Brian Couture, Elijah D’Aran, Jake Doyle, Claudia Folger, Liam Hawthorne, Stephen Kaplan, Kayla Landry, McKayla Leary, Ryan Long, Jacob McKenney, Alex Nduaguibe, Nate Poole, William Ramsay, Stephen Rezack, Jackie Ruksznis, Ilanah Sandler, Mikaella Sansoucie, Griffin Simmons, Madelin Sintiris, Tom Springer, Ethan Trott, Kenzie Young and Maddi Young, all of South Berwick.

Also, Gabby Bickford, Eric Griffin, Anna Johnson, Dean Johnson, Allison L’Heureux, Tian Morrison, Rylee Munday, Joshua Sirois, Josh Webber and Matthew Webber, all of Springvale; and Lani Callahan, Mikaela Callahan, Adam Cloutier, Troy Cloutier, Hannah Duffy, Evan Foglio, Kylee Jacob and Desiree Saucier, all of Waterboro.

Also, Kyle Bourque, Ben Campbell, Vincent Crawford, Melodie Godin, Raven Goodell, Brenda Griffin, Danielle Jarosz, Matthew Lavoie, Jack Macolini, Kate Macolini, Isaac Michaud, Bailey Morrison, Emily Morrison, Emma Nelson, Dimarco Roberts, Natalie Robinson, Amanda Villemaire, Emma White and Alex Wilkins, all of Wells.

Also, Steele Muchemore-Allen of West Newfield; and Eli Albert, Kelsey Cole, Garrett Cronin, Ben Duffy, Jack Engholm, Cori Galante, Alexander Gay, Jordan Gomes, Joey Goulette, Spencer Goulette, Jack Harrington, Noah Imperato, Sarah Kate James, Kelsey Johnston, Anna Lane, Trevor Lavigne, Cam Martenson, Audrey Mitchell, Ethan Peabody, Isabel Pease, Caroline Scott, Hanna Sevigny, Brett Smith, Conor Tully and Zachary Westman, all of York.

Note: Some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.

