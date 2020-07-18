WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library’s 11th annual Lobster Roll Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, all packed to go, according to a news release from The Friends of the Library.

Friends of the Library will offer its lobster roll lunch or chicken salad again this year and meals will be pick up and go, across from Cary Memorial Library at 17 Old Winthrop Road. Individuals must pre-order and pre-pay. Meals will be freshly made with gluten free available.

Each lunch box will include the fresh clear lobster mixed with a hint of mayo, stuffed in a toasted bun with a bit of lettuce crunch, along with homemade blueberry cake, chips and pickles. Chicken salad roll also offered, with the same fixings. Gluten-free rolls and cake is available — just ask. Drinks will be available at pickup.

Lobster roll lunch cost $20, and the chicken roll lunch cost $10.

Orders will be confirmed pickup times will times will arranged. Face coverings will be the norm.

To order and pre-pay, call 207-685-9005 or email [email protected], by Thursday, July 30. Send checks, by Saturday, July 25, made out to Friends of the Library to Cary Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Wayne, ME 04284.

For more information, call 685-9005 or 685-4506.

