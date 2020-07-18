WINSLOW — To offer their congratulations and gratitude, parishioners in Winslow and Waterville and community members will gather together to wish well their priest Fr. Patrick Finn as he prepares for his new assignment in the Diocese of Portland, according to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

A drive-thru goodbye party will be held for Finn from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, in the parking lot of St. John the Baptist Church at 26 Monument St.

People will direct traffic so well-wishers can pause to briefly speak to Finn. Social distancing protocols will be followed.

On Aug. 1, Finn will become parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish (Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, Holy Cross Church, and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston; Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls; and Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus).

Finn is parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville, where he has served since being ordained to the priesthood in June 2018.

