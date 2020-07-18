The Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry is open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays, located at the St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Route 126, Jefferson.

The service is for folks from Jefferson and Somerville in need of food — be sure to bring shopping bags.

Allison Brooks is the director. To make a donation, make check payable to St. Giles Church with JACFP in the MEMO line and send it to Jefferson Food Pantry, P.O. Box 208, Jefferson ME 04348.

For more information or volunteer opportunities, call 207-315-1134.

