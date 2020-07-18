WATERVILLE – It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce the peaceful passing of Anna J. Bolduc at Lakewood Continuing Care Center on July 9, 2020. Anna was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Waterville. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard H. Bolduc, on Nov. 25, 1950. Richard preceded her death on Sept. 1, 1996, after 45 years of marriage.

In 1961, with a family of five young children, Anna and Richard pursued their dream of opening up a small convenience store on Water Street, called Dick’s Variety. For over 50 years Anna worked tirelessly, seven days a week, putting in countless hours, pouring coffee, making sandwiches, and cooking the best cheeseburgers and pizza. Anna treated all her regulars as if they were family. If you ever met Anna, she was the nicest, most energetic, caring, and one of the hardest working woman you would ever meet in your lifetime.

When she took her daily afternoon break from the store, she would shuttle many of the customers, relatives, and family members, to the bank, doctor’s appointments, hockey practices, or wherever they needed to go. Anna could be seen on a daily basis driving her big white Cadillac which required her to move the driver’s seat as far forward as possible with two pillows propped behind her back because she was only 4 feet, 9 inches tall. Thank God airbags were not available that year! Anna’s entire life was all about helping others, regardless who they were. She was truly a selfless and giving person who never expected or wanted anything in return. Prior to her passing at Lakewood, she was constantly cleaning, tidying up the tables, folding towels, and helping other residents. As Mr. Rogers quotes “Look for the helpers” that was Anna.

Anna is survived by her two sisters, Gabrielle and Lucille Roy of Waterville; her five children, daughter Michelle Sholar of Las Vegas, daughter Diana Garnier and husband David Garnier of Hilton Head, S.C., son John Bolduc of Swampscott, Mass., daughter Anne Rourke and husband David Rourke of Bradenton, Fla., and son Peter Bolduc of Waterville. Anna’s grandchildren are, Mike Fortin, Laurie Fortin, Alicia Welch, Katie Garnier, Mark Bolduc, Katelyn Bolduc, Megan Rourke and Emma Rourke; her great-grandchildren, Ryan Welch, Zachery Welch, Brandon Fortin, Weston Bolduc, and Griffin Bolduc; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Anna was predeceased by her sisters, Theresa Boudreau and Marie Roy, brothers, Emile Roy, Joseph Roy, Elie Roy, Louis Roy, and Noel “Spat” Roy.

Our family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Lakewood Continuing Care for the many years of love and wonderful care that they provided Anna during her stay. We are grateful and thankful for everything they did for her.

Unfortunately there will be no church ceremony or graveside services at this time due to Covid-19. A Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine. http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

