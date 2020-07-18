OAKLAND – Juanita H. (Stevens) Bickford, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born in Waterville on Jan. 3, 1925, the daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Wright) Stevens of North Belgrade. Juanita lived most of her life in North Belgrade and Oakland.

In her younger years she enjoyed going to church, going for rides around the state, and quilting.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Blynn Bickford of Oakland; her sister, Marcella Kenniston of North Belgrade and her brother, Dana Stevens of North Belgrade.

Juanita is survived by her son, Andrew Bickford and his wife, Lillian of Clinton; her grandchildren, Philip Raymond and his wife, Leslie of Virginia Beach, Va., and Scott Raymond and his wife, Ann of Waterboro; her great-grandsons, James, and Cameron Raymond; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to the residents and staff at Sanfield Rehab and Living Center in Hartland where she had lived for the last several years.

There will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade with Pastor Gary Ouellette officiating.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Juanita’s memory may be made to

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

