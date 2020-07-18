PORTLAND – Leon “Butch” White, 69 years old, passed away peacefully and went to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, July 11, 2020, with his family by his side, after a short and very courageous battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Butch was born in Farmington, May 11, 1951. He graduated from Wilton Academy in 1969 and then went to work for the telephone company for 36 years.He married the love of his life, July 16, 1977. He always put his family first. Butch founded “The White Compound” many years ago when he moved his parents, daughter, and grandson into his home. He was an animal lover and loved his five Golden Retrievers. He found great comfort in helping others, supporting his local communities, and giving to multiple charities.His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandson, Parker, and loved watching him grow up. He loved riding his motorcycle, spending time with his friends and “his girls”, helping his neighbors, and attending services at Oakland United Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his father, Leon White; his very special aunt, Emily Stacy; and a brother, Stephen White.Butch is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cherri White; his mother, Joy Swan and stepfather, Doug Swan, his stepmother Betty White; and his brother, Kevin White, his sister and brother-in-law, Starr and Lonny Jones, his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Suzi Swan; his son and wife, Troy and Monica White, his daughter, Tricia White; and his grandson, Parker White. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and an army of great friends. Butch was a loyal son, husband, father, “Grump”, friend, and mentor. The family wishes to thank Maine Medical Center for their excellent care and support. Thank you also to Dr. O’Reilly, Butch’s physician in Farmington, for his wonderful care. There will be no service, per his request. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.

