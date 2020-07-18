BURNHAM – Lillian A. (Patterson) Grignon, 93, went home to be with her Lord on July 1, 2020 at her home in Burnham. She was born on April 12, 1927 in Burnham, the daughter of Freeman and Harriet (Hunt) Patterson.

Lillian was a small-town girl who enjoyed spending time with her sisters and brothers at the family store known as Patterson’s. She met the love of her life, Francis “Tappy” Grignon at Windemere dance hall. They married on Sept. 14, 1946 and had two children, Wanda and Bubba whom she devoted her life to. She helped Tappy build a successful poultry business, hardware store, and saw mill. She was also very close to her seven grandsons who spent time with her, Grampy, and Bubba on the farm. The boys enjoyed shopping with Grammy and her stories of the Good ol’ Days. She spoiled them but was quick to warn of an old fashion “butt warming” when the boys misbehaved.

Lillian and Tappy were founding members of Winnecook Christian Church. She was an active member for 35 years and a lifetime deaconess. She was proud of her perfect attendance for all those years. The family is happy to have Lillian and Tappy reunited in Heaven.

Lillian is predeceased by her loving husband and survived by her daughter, Wanda O’Brien and husband David, son Bubba Grignon; her sister, Barbara Libby; grandchildren, David O’Brien and wife Cindy, Kirk O’Brien and wife Elizabeth, Chad O’Brien and wife Denyell, Aaron O’Brien, Jason O’Brien and wife Bethany, Micah O’Brien and wife Meaghan, Joshua O’Brien, LeeAnn Chapman and husband Craig and extended family, Darcy Dobens and daughter Kyla; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Delaney, Hannah, Liam, Quinn, Gracie, Abigail, Charlotte, Deacon, Vivienne and William.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Beacon Hospice nurses. Also, Cheryl Rosignol and Mary Patterson. Patty Goodblood for her faithful visits over the years. And her big sister, Barbara, for all her love.

A funeral will be held Saturday, August 1, 1 p.m. at Winnecook Christian Church, Burnham. Reverend Chris Parker will be officiating. A family and friend gathering with refreshments will be held directly following in the church basement.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lillian’s memory to

Winnecook Christian Church

4 Chapel Lane

Burnham, ME 04922

