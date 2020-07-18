Bath Iron Works’ largest union is scheduled to meet with a federal mediator again this coming week, as more than a month of striking has produced little in terms of compromise between Local S6 and the shipyard.

The union, which represents 4,300 of the company’s 6,700 employees, said it was scheduled to speak with the mediator Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Local S6 began its strike on June 22 after rejecting a three-year contract offer from Bath Iron Works that would have given the company more leeway to hire non-union subcontractors – a sticking point for the union.

The last few weeks have seen little to no movement between the two sides. Union representatives this week said Bath Iron Works refused to make any changes to the offer rejected in June, leaving no room for compromise. The strike has escalated tensions over non-union contractors as the company moves to hire temporary workers to keep production rolling.

David Hench, a spokesman for Bath Iron Works, said the company was “fully engaged with the federal mediation process.”

“We look forward to finding a solution that restores our competitiveness and respects the needs of our valued workforce,” he said in an email Saturday.

Bath Iron Works says the strike has threatened production schedules and forced layoffs. Earlier this month, the company also filed a complaint against the union with the National Labor Relations Board over threats to fine members who returned to work during the strike.

