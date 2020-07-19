I recently purchased a yard sign online to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Unfortunately, it lasted less than 24 hours in my yard before disappearing.

Why would someone feel the need to steal a sign expressing a hopeful message? This cowardly act of stealing private property during the night makes me more sad than angry for my city of Waterville. If we can’t even respect someone’s right to express support for other people, then when will we ever be able to respect others’ lives that we don’t think have as much value as our own?

Tracey Horton

Waterville

