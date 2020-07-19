I recently purchased a yard sign online to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Unfortunately, it lasted less than 24 hours in my yard before disappearing.

Why would someone feel the need to steal a sign expressing a hopeful message? This cowardly act of stealing private property during the night makes me more sad than angry for my city of Waterville. If we can’t even respect someone’s right to express support for other people, then when will we ever be able to respect others’ lives that we don’t think have as much value as our own?

 

Tracey Horton

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles