Portland officials closed the East End Beach on Sunday after learning of a “malfunction” at the nearby East End Wastewater Treatment Plant, a city spokeswoman said in a statement.

With temperatures in the mid-80s, Portland police and parks officials ordered the popular destination closed until test results prove the water conditions are safe, according to the spokeswoman, Jessica Grondin.

The Portland Water District operates the nearby treatment plant, which serves 60,000 people and handles an average of 20 million gallons of water each day. The statement did not say what the malfunction was, or whether officials knew of any contamination to the surrounding area.

The water district says its facility, located just to the west of the Interstate 295 bridge between East Deering and Munjoy Hill, is the state’s largest.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: