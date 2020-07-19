Signs at the entrance to the East End Beach on Sunday tell beachgoers that it is temporarily closed. Portland officials closed the beach Sunday afternoon after a malfunction at the nearby wastewater treatment facility. The beach will remain closed until the water levels are tested to determine if it is safe, the city said. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Portland officials closed the East End Beach on Sunday after learning of a “malfunction” at the nearby East End Wastewater Treatment Plant, a city spokeswoman said in a statement.

With temperatures in the mid-80s, Portland police and parks officials ordered the popular destination closed until test results prove the water conditions are safe, according to the spokeswoman, Jessica Grondin.

The Portland Water District operates the nearby treatment plant, which serves 60,000 people and handles an average of 20 million gallons of water each day. The statement did not say what the malfunction was, or whether officials knew of any contamination to the surrounding area.

The water district says its facility, located just to the west of the Interstate 295 bridge between East Deering and Munjoy Hill, is the state’s largest.

