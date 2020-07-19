Medical decisions should be made between a patient and their doctor. Employers should have nothing to do with it. Yet, the recent Supreme Court ruling has allowed employers to push their own religious agenda in the workplace by denying employees coverage for birth control. Now, more than 75,000 people are at risk of losing access to birth control.
This abhorrent ruling gives employers far too much control over the health decisions of their employees. It is a blatant attack on American women and their bodies. It is a blow to our hard-earned progress to advance reproductive rights and access to birth control.
This decision can’t be allowed to stand. The courts hang in the balance of the November election, so it’s crucial to get rid of right-wing demagogues, from Trump to Sen. Susan Collins. We need Mainers to head to the polls to elect officials who will stand up for the health, empowerment, and rights of everyone, everywhere.
Sadie Faucher
Thomaston
