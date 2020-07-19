People worry we’re becoming a failed nation. We’re on the verge of ordering troops in to start shooting our own people in the streets. When did we become Chine or Russia? So much for Making America Great Again.

One of our nations’ founding documents mentioned something about all men being created equal, and that we had these inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Well, Wall Street and the 1-percenters, listen up. There’s a heap of trouble in the land of plenty. You want to keep the best for yourselves, fine. But what you leave for the rest of us had better be pretty good or it’s not good enough.

And guess what — in the worlds’ richest country, that’s a problem. People don’t like it. It’s not fair, it’s not just, and it just ain’t right. We the people deserve better.

We deserve decent health care that’s not beholden to some employer. We deserve a fair wage for a fair day’s work, one that allows us a car in the driveway, a roof over our heads, food on the table, clothes on our backs, and good public schooling with access to higher education without having to mortgage the homestead.

We should be able to walk down our streets without being killed because of the color of our skin. Our planet matters, sustainability matters, social, economic, and political justice matters, and all our lives matter.

Basically, we need a society that work for all of us and not just because you’ve got the money. If the private sector can’t do this, then we need a government that will, or our country isn’t worth the founding documents it was written on. We are better than this. I hope.

Roy Estabrook

North Monmouth

