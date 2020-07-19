So Paul LePage moved back to Maine from Florida so he could complain about Janet Mills keeping us all as safe as possible against the coronavirus. Is he concerned that the Republican governor of Florida is totally mishandling the pandemic down there? He would rather us follow Trump’s denials that there isn’t much of anything to worry about. That is just burying our heads in the sand.
Maybe Mr. LePage should move back to Florida so that he can party with all the other deniers down there. We are in a battle for our very lives, and if there is any doubt, then pay attention to what’s going on in Florida, Texas, Arizona and elsewhere.
Paul, please go away. Gov. Mills is doing just fine without you.
William Vasseur
Benton
