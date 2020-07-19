I want to encourage people who are uninsured and need health care to look into MaineCare (Medicaid in Maine). It is great coverage and helps me get the health care I need. I have been able to work and MaineCare is important to me.

I hope policymakers at the federal level will do all they can to preserve this important health coverage for people who need it, especially during these difficult times, but also into the future.

John Palmer

Hallowell

