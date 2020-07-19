APISON, Tenn. – Jacqueline Fay Kimball Eagles, “Jackie,” an avid lover of horses, left this life at the age of 89 on July 16, 2020, in Apison, Tenn. Jackie was born in Lewiston on March 27, 1931, to Florence (True) and Lawrence Henry Kimball.

As a child, she adored vanilla ice cream, ice skating, and spending time at her grandparents’ farm in Litchfield where she rode her grandfather’s draft horse. Jackie skipped two grades in elementary school, was quite mischievous, and graduated from Deering High School in Portland. She played French horn with the Portland Symphony Orchestra as a teenager. She went on to graduate from Northern Conservatory in Bangor and to receive her master’s degree from the University of Bridgeport, Conn.

While teaching music in Damariscotta, she met John D. Eagles, the school principal hailing from Fort Kent; they married in 1954, after a brief courtship. During their long marriage, their careers as educators took them to Connecticut, where Jackie taught in Stratford, Falls Village, Andover, and Hebron. For several years, they also lived and worked in American Samoa as educators with the educational television project under the Johnson administration. Jackie was a gifted and beloved teacher. They retired to live in Litchfield while in their fifties. In retirement, Jackie loved her Icelandic horses, baking breads, gardening, her youth and book groups at church, music, teaching French heirloom sewing, knitting, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John predeceased Jackie in 2001. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Paul Kimball, Caroline Baird, and Lawrence H. Kimball Jr.

Jackie is survived by her two daughters, Kristin Valcourt and Leslie Bauer, their spouses, Kevin and Stephen; three grandchildren, Caitlin (Michael) McIntosh Greenhouse, Andrew (Kaline) Bauer, and Heather Bauer (Christopher Seamon); and two great-grandsons, Elijah and Wynston Greenhouse.

Due to the risks posed by COVID-19, a graveside memorial in Litchfield will occur at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie’s memory to the

Brunswick SDA Church

333 Maine St.

Brunswick, ME 04011;

or to the

Youth Fund, United States Icelandic Horse Congress, c/o Kari Pietsch-Wangard, Treasurer

300 South Sawyer Road

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous