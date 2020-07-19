CLINTON – On July 13, 2020 the world said goodbye to a gentle soul, Kevin Marcel Morin, after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 26, 1961 in Skowhegan to Ellen and Marcel Morin. Kevin spent his childhood years growing up in the small town of Solon enjoying life in more innocent times. Being the only son and brother to five younger sisters, he shared a very close and protective bond with his family. As a devoted son, Kevin deeply treasured his mother. Also close to his heart were his sisters, beloved son, grandson, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Third generation logger Kevin bought his first truck in his early 20s and never looked back, spending most of his life working in the place he loved: the woods of Maine. He spoke with dreamy words of early mornings finding deer eating the boughs from the tops of trees cut the day before, and of the sounds and smells of the deep woods. When he did take a break from working, Kevin enjoyed many happy occasions with friends and family, hiking, camping, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed laughing, music, and dancing. On Jan. 30, 2016 Kevin’s family grew to include wife Becke, her five children and their families. Kevin and Becke’s marriage was a true love story. They had found their soul-mate. Sentiments from his stepchildren included that he was supremely unselfish, had a contagious smile, and always was happy and positive. His presence brought a calm and an ease. It was a blessing to have a stepdad who made them feel secure in his love for their mother. Kevin was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Jan. 2, 1984. His love for his creator was evident in his appreciation for spiritual things and his desire to share spiritual truth with others. His zeal to share God’s promises of a better future right here on earth never waned, even during the last months of his life. He looked forward to the future promised in Revelation 21:4, “He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away”. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Marcel Morin of Skowhegan.He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Morin of Clinton; his cherished mother, Ellen Morin of Waterville; his son, Andrew Morin of Skowhegan: his special love, his grandson Isaiah Morin of Hartland; five sisters, Susan and her husband Cole Haskell of Harpswell, Kelly and her husband David LaPoint of Winslow, Ann Morissette of Smithfield, Caroline Armstrong of Skowhegan, and Nikki and her husband Greg Gauthier of Shawmut; many nieces and nephews he held close to his heart; and his dearest friend, Ken Mosher of Fairfield. A special thank you to Jesse, Drew, and the wonderful hospice team for care and support during his final days. A memorial talk will be given via Zoom Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. (Meeting ID 86955203062, password 20061914). Arrangements by Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

