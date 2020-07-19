WINTHROP – Lauren Barbara Rheaume, 42, of Winthrop passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is the loving wife of Anthony J. Rheaume with whom she shared 11 years of marriage.

Lauren was born Sept. 8, 1977 in Millinocket.

She was an amazing wife and mother who wanted the best childhood for her daughter. Lauren enjoyed setting up play dates and sleepovers for Lucy and her friends.

Lauren treasured the time she spent with her family especially the time she spent with Lucy. She loved when Lucy would exclaim “FAMILY TIME” and then have a family hug and a snuggle after.

She loved cats and was always meowing and purring at her fur kids.

She just celebrated two years of sobriety with her family and friends.

In addition to her loving husband Anthony and her daughter, the twinkle of her eye, Lucy, Lauren is also survived by her two cats, Oscar and Sable; her mother, Cathleen Flanagan of Millinocket; her sister, Susan Frost of Old Town and her brother, William Flanagan of Florida.

In honoring Lauren’s wishes funeral services and burial will be held privately.

If a loved one is fighting addiction and needs help please contact substance abuse line by dialing 211.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop.

In lieu of flowers

donations in her memory may be made to

PALS

188 Case Road

Winthrop, ME 04364

