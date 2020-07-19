SPARKS, Nev. – Roberta passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 in Sparks, Nev. after a short illness. She was born in Dover-Foxcroft Maine on June 21, 1935 to Theodore and Ethel Tozier.

The family subsequently moved to Skowhegan where she graduated from Skowhegan High School and then the Thayer School of Medical Technology in nearby Waterville. After graduating she moved to Belfast and worked as a medical laboratory technician where she met her husband of 62 years, Frank.

She is predeceased by her mother, father; two sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters, Ann and Cheryl; six grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Jessica, Danielle, Lynn and Stuart; plus four great-grandchildren, Dyllon, Drake, Remy and Padmei all of whom she loved dearly.

She worked at the Mt. Desert Island Hospital while Frank attended the Univ. of Maine and became a homemaker as they migrated through Maryland to California where she worked as a bookkeeper, temporarily, after Ann and Cheryl left the household.

After Frank’s retirement they arrived in Sun City, Roseville where they spent many years traveling extensively in Europe where she loved to meet new people, tour museums and sample local cuisine. She especially loved river cruising. She enjoyed bowling and was better than average. She really loved golf until arthritis got the best of her. Her other activities included painting, bingo, gambling at the casinos and bunco.

She is being kept at home with Frank and after his passing they are to be interred in a national cemetery (hopefully the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery) where a small family service shall be held at that time.

