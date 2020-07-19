LORENA, Texas – Susannah Barnes, 42, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020.

Born on May 13, 1978 in Burnham, Maine, Susannah was the daughter of Jeffrey Alan Barnes, who predeceased her, and Diana Sampson.

She is survived by her four sisters, Courtney Iris Barnes, Jesse Mae Stacy (husband Erik) Holly Nannenga (husband Daniel), Cass Barnes and Susannah’s loving boyfriend Steve Cooley. Susannah is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Susannah was known for her beautiful smile, bright blue sky eyes, uplifting and playful spirit, and infectious giggles. She truly had a heart of gold.

Susannah was very proud of her upbringing on Springdale Farm in Burnham, where she grew up playing sports, including softball, as well as bailing hay, stacking wood, ice skating on the farm pond, collecting snakes and chasing after her sisters. She was an adventurous, tough girl who was literally born with fighting fists but had a kind and loving heart, always made others laugh, was beautiful and loved her lip gloss!

Her competitive nature made her dive on the softball field, slide as much as possible and was a home run queen. She was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox much like her Nana Barnes and other family members whom she called regularly throughout the seasons. She had a strong will, work ethic and strength, which included the occasional arm-wrestling match and cliff jumping that she happily conquered during her summers in Camden.

She made wonderful friends across the country throughout her life, many during her time as a flight attendant, and held close her hometown friends from Maine Central Institute and parts in and around Pittsfield, Burnham and Camden.

Susannah was a selfless, compassionate person who cared deeply about her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She loved others without expecting anything in return, but undoubtedly appreciated those who cared for her.

In recent years, Susannah enjoyed her life exploring new parts of the country, ultimately residing in Lorena, Texas with her beloved boyfriend, Steve, who loved and cherished her.

She was a sweet, loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend and will be unbelievably missed.

A family gathering will be planned for later in the year.

