A 57-year-old Ogunquit man died in a head-on motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in York, police there said.

Brian Aromando was driving a motorcycle on Route 1 around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when he collided with a sedan near the intersection with Logging Road, York police said in a news release. He later died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Paramedics treated both Aromando and the driver of the sedan, whom the police did not identify, nor provide information about their injuries. Both drivers were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said.

York Ambulance and the York Beach Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the York Police Department. The Maine Warden Service also arrived to reconstruct the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash. They say they do not believe alcohol was involved.

Any witnesses may contact Detective Jamie Robie of the York Police Department, whose non-emergency line is 207-363-1031.

