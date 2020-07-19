I recently read the article about Gov. Janet Mills’ new orders on face masks. First of all, I don’t believe it goes far enough. Hitting towns here and there does no good. It should be the whole state, especially since it is tourist season and out-of-staters are everywhere.
Now for the second part. I couldn’t decide to laugh or swear while reading remarks from Hannaford supermarkets. I live in South China and I can tell you our store is barely doing any of those things they claim, if at all. They never have required shoppers to wear masks and still don’t. They never had sanitizer for shoppers, and their idea of sanitizing is a spritz of a bottle onto a stack of carts. No much effort being made in this store.
Lynne Spencer
China
