I received an email today with a request from the House Republicans to fill out a survey. “Your opinion matters,” it said, so I filled out the survey. Imagine my surprise when, after submitting my responses, a message appeared which said, “Your response has been recorded” and below it was a link to “submit another response.”

Some of the questions were about sending our kids back to school, where perhaps they might learn what a “representative” sample is. Clearly the House Republicans missed that class and just don’t know what “representative” is.

William Rosenberg

Mount Vernon

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles