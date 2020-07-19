I received an email today with a request from the House Republicans to fill out a survey. “Your opinion matters,” it said, so I filled out the survey. Imagine my surprise when, after submitting my responses, a message appeared which said, “Your response has been recorded” and below it was a link to “submit another response.”

Some of the questions were about sending our kids back to school, where perhaps they might learn what a “representative” sample is. Clearly the House Republicans missed that class and just don’t know what “representative” is.

William Rosenberg

Mount Vernon

