COVID-19 is increasingly out of control in almost half of U.S. states. Hospitals are running out of ICU beds. The daily death toll is once again rising inexorably. President Trump and his acolytes either ignore the catastrophe that is staring us in the face or attempt to displace blame with racist names such as “Kung Flu” and the “Chinese Virus.”
There is another virus at work here that is deadlier than the coronavirus. If it were not for this other virus, we would by now have contained the coronavirus. We would be in a similar position to a number of Asian countries and the European Union, able to cautiously restart the U.S., salvage our economy, and send our children back to school without threatening the lives of tens of thousands more of our citizens.
This virus is the denial of science. It emerged in February with the president describing concerns about the coronavirus as a “hoax.” It continued with the president’s talk of “miraculous” cures. It is on full display once again with the president re-tweeting a tweet that said “Everyone is lying” about the pandemic: “The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors.”
The entire White House appears to be infected. There is a systematic effort to discredit scientific advisers, notably Dr. Fauci, and anyone else who is willing to speak truth to power.
We will not be able to contain the coronavirus if we do not first defeat this other virus. I call it the Trump Virus.
Nigel Calder
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Survey not really a good representation
-
Uncategorized
Black Lives Matter sign disappears
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP corridor won’t benefit Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump raises so many concerns
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville police funding raises question
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.