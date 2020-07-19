Traffic slows Sunday on Interstate 95 as a Maine state trooper investigates a single-car accident near the southbound exit ramp at mile marker 127 in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 passes above a vehicle Sunday that drove off the southbound exit ramp at mile marker 127 in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
morning sentinel, waterville

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles