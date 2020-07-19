After initially listening to residents’ demands to not increase funding for the police, the Waterville City Council reversed its decision and allocated a quarter of a million dollars in new funding to the police department for an exclusive shooting range. Many of the comments from councilors and the mayor were about how the police needed to be trained up and practice their muscle memory.

Makes me wonder, with these “raising an army” comments, just how many people they serve do the police plan on killing?

Rien Finch

Waterville

