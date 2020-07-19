It is not hard to do. It is respectful and the right thing. Mask wearing should be second nature, like a seat belt, and very necessary. It could save your life, or the life of your parents, grandparents or some innocent person you do not know.
Wearing a mask helps everyone, which helps you. Non-symptomatic folks transmit easily when no masks are worn. Just one person can transmit this virus and affect thousands of other people in a short time.
Those who are cavalier, rebellious or making some political statement are disrespecting their community. You show true patriotism and help your friends and community by simply wearing a mask.
Store owners need to grow nerve and enforce the guidelines for the health of people who shop at their stores. No mask, no entry! Delivery drivers and store employees all need to wear a mask. Folks can accept these rules like wearing shoes and a shirt, or not smoking.
Maine has a lower rate of people getting this virus, but I suspect that those not wearing masks will contribute to increased cases. Vacationland will have to be closed if these behaviors allow this virus to flood our hospitals this summer. Florida just had 11,000 cases in one day.
The best results will come from everyone wearing their mask.
Dennis St. Jean
Chelsea
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Survey not really a good representation
-
Uncategorized
Black Lives Matter sign disappears
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP corridor won’t benefit Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump raises so many concerns
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville police funding raises question
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.