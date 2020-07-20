AMHERST, Mass. — Edward Lewis York of Kennebunk has been named to the 2020 spring deal list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, according to a news release from the university.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
York, a biology major is a member of the UMass Amherst class of 2022 and a graduate from Kennebunk High School. York is the son of Tami and Peter York, Kennebunk, and the grandson of Barbara and Lew Gipson of Gardiner.
