The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed is offering a family Tadpole Patrol adventure this summer in the Cobbossee Watershed, according to a news release from the watershed.

The program is the Friends of the Cobbossee’s innovative and immersive learning experience aboard the Otter II, its 22-foot pontoon boat. For 14 years, children and then adults have boarded the floating classroom to learn about lake ecology and how to test and protect water quality. Because of COVID-19, Friends will only offer its Family Tadpole Patrol program this summer. All participants must be within the same family unit or bubble.

Family Tadpole Patrol is a one and a half hour excursion where children of all ages can observe wildlife above and below the water, share historical lake facts and experience water monitoring with professional equipment. It’s a staycation adventure for 2020 while exploring some of the many surrounding local lakes. Even better, participants can enjoy the adventure for $50 for up to six family members.

Choose to explore Cobbossee Lake where the Ladies Delight Lighthouse can be viewed, enjoy a picnic at Norcross Point on Maranacook Lake while visiting and prepare to see the vast amount of wildlife found on the Tacomas.

To view the schedule, visit watershedfriends.com or Facebook page @spottertheotter to choose a lake, date and time and contact Cami Wilbert, education director, at [email protected] or 207-395-5239 for availability and to register.

The programs are sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, Augusta Fuel Co., and Clark Marine — without them these programs would not be possible.

For more information, contact Wilbert at 207-395-5239 or [email protected] or visit watershedfriends.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: