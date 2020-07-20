Maine Open Farm Day organizers encourage the public to visit farms online beginning Sunday, July 26, to learn how to support Maine agriculture this summer, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“Our interactions with agriculture will be different this summer than in years past, especially as many cherished fairs and outdoor events have canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because farmers are very skilled at problem-solving and adapting to changes, many farms across Maine are more accessible than ever this growing season,” said Amanda Beal, Commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

The 31st annual Open Farm Day is one way to connect with area farmers. It will be presented as a virtual event, and kicks-off the fourth week in July. Visit: Maine.Gov/DACF/openfarmday and follow Real Maine at facebook.com/GetRealMaine/ for more information.

Using the Internet, farmers continue to share behind the scenes glimpses of their operations, and the work that goes into growing and producing farm products.

Open Farm Day organizers share the following tips to help support Maine farms and different ways to increase awareness of Maine agriculture this summer:

• Visit farm websites — subscribe to blogs, newsletters and podcasts.

• Follow Maine farms on social media, offer testimonials, and share posts with friends.

• Help keep farms and retail areas healthy — stay home if sick.

• Bring a cooler and ice to ensure food quality — no matter where you buy it.

• Travel safe — planting and harvest season means peak road usage by farmers and the public.

• Ask farmers how to enjoy their farm products year-round: special recipes, storage tips, etc.!

Supporting agricultural businesses that are open to the public (farm stores, stands, markets, U-Pick/Pick-Your-Own):

• Call ahead.

• Maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering.

• Use good hygiene before and after visit.

• Keep pets at home.

• Follow instructions and signage.

• Be prepared for pre-scheduled visits, curbside pickup, and drive by or drive-through services.

• Know that on-site access may be limited due to business logistics; each farm is different.

Supporting farms not typically open to the public:

• Ask farmers which consumer brands use their crops or raw materials.

• Ask farmers where you can buy their products.

• Seek brands that use or source raw materials or ingredients Maine.

• Enjoy agriculture’s working landscapes from a distance as you take the scenic routes.

The following farms welcome website visits, social media following and correspondence. Connect directly with a farm to learn how to support Maine agriculture.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Atwood Farm, Poland, [email protected], 617-223-1164, atwoodfarmbelties.com

Boothby’s Orchard and Farm, Livermore, [email protected], 207-754-3500, boothbysorchard.com, facebook.com/BoothbysOrchard

Fresh Start Farms: Packard-Littlefield Farm, Portland, [email protected], 207-761-4769

Hummingbird Farm, Turner, [email protected], 207-224-8220, hummingbirdfarm.net, Facebook.com/Hummingbird-Farm-Greenhouse-283910121176

Nezinscot Farm, Turner, [email protected], 207-225-3231

Old Crow Ranch, Durham, [email protected], 207-329-8775, oldcrowranch.com, facebook.com/old.crow.ranch

Vista of Maine Vineyard & Cidery, Greene, [email protected], 207-754-2527, hvistaofmaine.weebly.com, facebook.com/vistaofmainewine

Willows Awake Winery, Leeds, [email protected], 207-518-8076, facebook.com/willowsawake

AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Gallifreyan Farm, Houlton, [email protected], 207-358-0306, gallifreyanfarm.com, facebook.com/GallifreyanFarm

McElwain’s Strawberry Farm, Caribou, [email protected], 207-498-8276, mcelwainstrawberryfarm.com, facebook.com/McElwains-Strawberry-Farm-197455013739163

Micmac Farms, Presque Isle, [email protected], 207-493-1269, micmacfarms.com, facebook.com/MicmacFarms

Cumberland, Alewive’s Brook Farm, Cape Elizabeth, [email protected], 207-799-7743, alewivesbrookfarm.com, facebook.com/alewivesfarm

Braun’s Riverside Lavender Farm, LLC, Steep Falls, [email protected], 207-332-6502, Braun’s Riverside Lavender Farm, LLC, facebook.com/riversidelavender

Carrageen Suri Alpacas, Gray, [email protected], 207-653-1144, carrageensurialpacas.com, facebook.com/CarrageenSuriAlpacasLlc/

Fresh Start Farms: Hurricane Valley Farm, Portland, [email protected], 207-761-4769, facebook.com/Cultivating-Community-121633102232

Orchard Ridge Farm, Gorham, [email protected], 207-239-0442, orchardridge.farm, facebook.com/OrchardRidgeFarm

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, New Gloucester, [email protected], 207-926-4597, maineshakers.com, facebook.com/sabbathdaylakeshakervillage

Shadow Hill Farm, New Gloucester, [email protected], 207-926-4438, shadowhillalpacas.com, facebook.com/ShadowHillFarm

Tir na nOg Farm, Pownal, [email protected], 207-749-8321, mainecelt.weebly.com, facebook.com/Tir-na-nOg-Farm-206902146017514/

Underhill Fibers, Gorham, [email protected], 207-756-0076, underhillfibers.com, facebook.com/underhillfibers

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Birds of a Feather Emu Farm, Farmington, [email protected], 207-212-2679, facebook.com/Birds-Of-A-Feather-Emu-Farm-613816698769285/

Black Acres Farm, Wilton, [email protected], 207-491-5443, facebook.com/blackacresbeef

HANCOCK COUNTY

Mountain Foot Farm, Dedham, [email protected], 207-949-3825, facebook.com/mountainfootfarm

Rabbit Hill, Stonington, [email protected], 207-367-5003, cherylwixsonskitchen.com, facebook.com/cherylwixsonskitchen

Seal Cove Farm, Lamoine, [email protected], 207-667-7127, mainegoatcheese.com, facebook.com/Seal-Cove-Farm-312638705431063/

KENNEBEC COUNTY

Applewald Farm, Litchfield, [email protected], 207-268-9276, applewaldfarm.com, facebook.com/Applewald-Farm-123996690959766

Butting Heads Farm, Gardiner, [email protected], 207-462-1637, facebook.com/ButtingHeadsFarm

Hart-to-Hart Farm & Education Center, Albion, [email protected], 207-437-2441, facebook.com/Hart2HartFarm

Misty Acres Alpaca Farm, Sidney, [email protected], 207-547-2268, mistyacresalpaca.com, facebook.com/MistyAcresAlpaca

Olde Haven Farm, Chelsea, [email protected], 207-620-4014, oldehavenfarm.com, facebook.com/Olde-Haven-Farm-486718751507214

The Maine Accent, Hallowell, [email protected], 207-622-5017, themaineaccent.com, facebook.com/The-Maine-Accent-107071032654298

Winterberry Farm, Belgrade, [email protected], 207-649-3331, facebook.com/Winterberry-Farm-181657858615955

KNOX COUNTY

Appleton Creamery, Appleton, [email protected], 207-785-4430, appletoncreamery.com, facebook.com/appleton.creamery

Brae Maple Farm, Union, [email protected], 207-785-4978

Herbal Revolution Farm + Apothecary, Union, [email protected], 207-785-2099, herbalrev.com, facebook.com/herbalrevolution

ME Water Buffalo Co., Appleton, [email protected], 207-785-6493, mewaterbuffaloco.co

Regenerative Collective; Home of Victory Hemp, Victory Botanicals and Heart 2 Harvest, Union, [email protected], 603-986-3506, victoryhemp.co, heart2harvest.net, facebook.com/victoryhemp, facebook.com/h2harvest

Seacolors Yarnery at Meadowcroft Farm, Washington, [email protected], 207-845-2587, getwool.com, facebook.com/GetWool

Terra Optima Farm, Appleton, [email protected], 207-975-9834, facebook.com/TerraOptimaFarm

LINCOLN COUNTY

Beau Chemin Preservation Farm, Waldoboro, [email protected], 207-691-8164, BeauCheminPreservationFarm.com

Briggs Farm, Somerville, [email protected], 207-832-1230, briggsfarmmaine.com, facebook.com/briggsfarmmaine

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm, Southport, [email protected], 207-633-0416, capenewagenfarm.com, facebook.com/capenewagenfarm

East Forty Farm and Dairy, Waldoboro, [email protected], 207-230-4318, Eastfortyfarm.com, facebook.com/eastfortyfarm

Morris Farm, Wiscasset, [email protected], 207-882-4080, morrisfarm.org, facebook.com/TheMorrisFarm

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery, Waldoboro, [email protected], 207-790-8406, oddalewives.com, facebook.com/oddalewives

Sealyon Farm, Alna, [email protected], 443-924-0352, www.sealyonfarm.com, https://www.facebook.com/sealyonfarm/

TLC Fiber farm and Alpaca Rescue, Waldoboro, [email protected], 443-465-8106, TLCFiberfarm.com, facebook.com/tlcfiberfarm

OXFORD COUNTY

Bumpus Farm LLC, South Paris, [email protected], 207-831-9204, facebook.com/BumpusFarm

No View Farm, Inn & Bakery, Rumford, [email protected], 207-364-6300, facebook.com/NoViewFarmCOOP

The Friendly Ewe, Hartford, [email protected], 218-349-4076, thefriendlyewe.com, facebook.com/thefriendlyewe

Worth the Wait Farm, Denmark, [email protected], 207-890-3586, facebook.com/worththewaitfarm1

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

Casa Cattle Company, Corinna, [email protected], 207-249-2191, casacattle.com, facebook.com/Casacattle

Heartstone Farm, Charleston, [email protected], 207-424-0063, heartstonefarm.me, facebook.com/HeartstonefarmMaine

Prospect Hill Winery and Vineyard, Lebanon, [email protected], 207-651-9335, prospecthillwines.com, facebook.com/ProspectHillWines

Treworgy Family Orchards, Levant, [email protected], 207-884-8354, Treworgyorchards.com, facebook.com/trewfarm

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY

Ripley Farm, Dover Foxcroft, [email protected], 207-564-0563, ripleyorganicfarm.com, facebook.com/RipleyFarm

Worcester’s Wild Blueberries, Orneville Township, [email protected], 207-943-8804, wildblueberryproducts.com

SAGADAHOC COUNTY

Apple Creek Farm, Bowdoinham, [email protected], 207-948-3022, applecreekfarm.me, facebook.com/applecreekfarm

Left Field Farm, Bowdoinham, [email protected], 207-607-0400, leftfieldmaine.com

Maggie’s Farm at Mulberry Creek, Bowdoinham, [email protected], 812-489-1349, mulberrycreekcsa.com, facebook.com/MulberryCreekMaine

Rock Bottom Farm, Richmond, [email protected], 207-891-8022, hrockbottomfarm.net, facebook.com/rockbottomfarmcreamery

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bag End Suri Alpacas of Maine, LLC, Pittsfield, [email protected], 207-660-5276, bagendsuris.com, facebook.com/Bag-End-Suri-Alpacas-of-Maine-LLC-56821704137/?ref=bookmarks

Martin Woods Farm, Starks, [email protected], 207-696-3060, facebook.com/martinwoodsfarm

Runamuk Acres Conservation Farm, New Portland, [email protected], 207-628-2118, facebook.com/RunamukAcres

Tessier Farm, Skowhegan, [email protected], 207-474-6380, tessiersfarm.com, facebook.com/TessiersFarm

The Apple Farm, Fairfield, [email protected], 207-453-7656, applefarm.us, facebook.com/TheAppleFarmME

WALDO COUNTY

Ellie’s Daylilies, Troy, [email protected], 207-948-2101, elliesdaylilies.com, facebook.com/ElliesDaylilies

Many Hands Farm, Thorndike, [email protected], 207-568-3261, manyhandsfarm.weebly.com, facebook.com/manyhandsfarm

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm, LLC, Unity, [email protected], 207-356-2464, mainealpacaexperience.com, facebook.com/northernsolsticealpacafarm

Sunflower N’ Ewe Farm, Winterport, [email protected], 207-205-4664, etsy.com/shop/UpcycledCabin, facebook.com/theupcycledandwoolycabin

WASHIINGTON COUNTY

Itty Bitty Farm, Columbia Falls, [email protected], 207-266-9134, facebook.com/IBFMaine, facebook.com/IBFMaine

Tide Mill Organic Farm, Edmunds Township, [email protected], 207-733-4756, tidemillorganicfarm.com, facebook.com/Tide-Mill-Organic-Farm-90948820691

Welch Farm, Roque Bluffs, [email protected], 207-951-2437, welchfarm.com, facebook.com/WelchFarm/

YORK COUNTY

Blueberry Hill Farm, Acton, [email protected], 207-457-1151, blueberryhillfarm.us, facebook.com/BlueberryHillFarmMaine

Diadem Flower Co., Springvale, [email protected], 207-200-7353, diademflowers.com, facebook.com/diademflowerco

Eastcoast Alpacas, Biddeford, [email protected], 207-590-5630, eastcoastalpacas.com, facebook.com/EastCoastAlpacas

Elf-Paca Meadows LLC, West Newfield, [email protected], 603-817-0356, elfpacameadows.com, facebook.com/Elf-Paca-Meadows-112882268767208

Ewe & I Farm, Kennebunkport, [email protected], 207-468-1344, eweandifarm.com, facebook.com/eweandifarm

Frinklepod Farm, Arundel, [email protected], 207-289-5805, frinklepodfarm.com, facebook.com/frinklepodfarm

Joshua’s Easter Orchard Farm, Wells, [email protected], 207-646-7177, joshuas.biz

Lana Plantae Farmed Yarns, Buxton, [email protected], 207-710-9533, lanaplantae.com, facebook.com/lanaplantae

Leary Farm, Inc., Saco, [email protected], 207-807-2839, facebook.com/learyfarmsaco

McDougal Orchards LLC, Springvale, [email protected], 207-324-5054, mcdougalorchards.com, facebook.com/McDougalOrchards

Moonset Farm, Porter, [email protected], 207-329-6888, moonsetfarms.com, facebook.com/MoonsetFarm

November’s Harvest Farm, Limington, [email protected], 207-591-9112, noharvest.wordpress.com, facebook.com/novembersharvest

Rivard Farm, Springvale, [email protected], 207-324-5566, rivardfarm.wordpress.com, facebook.com/farmrivard

Spiller Farm, Wells, [email protected], 207-985-2575, spillerfarm.com, facebook.com/SpillerFarm

Unique Maine Farms, West Newfield, [email protected], 207-793-2759, uniquemainefarms.com

