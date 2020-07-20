Maine Open Farm Day organizers encourage the public to visit farms online beginning Sunday, July 26, to learn how to support Maine agriculture this summer, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
“Our interactions with agriculture will be different this summer than in years past, especially as many cherished fairs and outdoor events have canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because farmers are very skilled at problem-solving and adapting to changes, many farms across Maine are more accessible than ever this growing season,” said Amanda Beal, Commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
The 31st annual Open Farm Day is one way to connect with area farmers. It will be presented as a virtual event, and kicks-off the fourth week in July. Visit: Maine.Gov/DACF/openfarmday and follow Real Maine at facebook.com/GetRealMaine/ for more information.
Using the Internet, farmers continue to share behind the scenes glimpses of their operations, and the work that goes into growing and producing farm products.
Open Farm Day organizers share the following tips to help support Maine farms and different ways to increase awareness of Maine agriculture this summer:
• Visit farm websites — subscribe to blogs, newsletters and podcasts.
• Follow Maine farms on social media, offer testimonials, and share posts with friends.
• Help keep farms and retail areas healthy — stay home if sick.
• Bring a cooler and ice to ensure food quality — no matter where you buy it.
• Travel safe — planting and harvest season means peak road usage by farmers and the public.
• Ask farmers how to enjoy their farm products year-round: special recipes, storage tips, etc.!
Supporting agricultural businesses that are open to the public (farm stores, stands, markets, U-Pick/Pick-Your-Own):
• Call ahead.
• Maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering.
• Use good hygiene before and after visit.
• Keep pets at home.
• Follow instructions and signage.
• Be prepared for pre-scheduled visits, curbside pickup, and drive by or drive-through services.
• Know that on-site access may be limited due to business logistics; each farm is different.
Supporting farms not typically open to the public:
• Ask farmers which consumer brands use their crops or raw materials.
• Ask farmers where you can buy their products.
• Seek brands that use or source raw materials or ingredients Maine.
• Enjoy agriculture’s working landscapes from a distance as you take the scenic routes.
The following farms welcome website visits, social media following and correspondence. Connect directly with a farm to learn how to support Maine agriculture.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY
Atwood Farm, Poland, [email protected], 617-223-1164, atwoodfarmbelties.com
Boothby’s Orchard and Farm, Livermore, [email protected], 207-754-3500, boothbysorchard.com, facebook.com/BoothbysOrchard
Fresh Start Farms: Packard-Littlefield Farm, Portland, [email protected], 207-761-4769
Hummingbird Farm, Turner, [email protected], 207-224-8220, hummingbirdfarm.net, Facebook.com/Hummingbird-Farm-Greenhouse-283910121176
Nezinscot Farm, Turner, [email protected], 207-225-3231
Old Crow Ranch, Durham, [email protected], 207-329-8775, oldcrowranch.com, facebook.com/old.crow.ranch
Vista of Maine Vineyard & Cidery, Greene, [email protected], 207-754-2527, hvistaofmaine.weebly.com, facebook.com/vistaofmainewine
Willows Awake Winery, Leeds, [email protected], 207-518-8076, facebook.com/willowsawake
AROOSTOOK COUNTY
Gallifreyan Farm, Houlton, [email protected], 207-358-0306, gallifreyanfarm.com, facebook.com/GallifreyanFarm
McElwain’s Strawberry Farm, Caribou, [email protected], 207-498-8276, mcelwainstrawberryfarm.com, facebook.com/McElwains-Strawberry-Farm-197455013739163
Micmac Farms, Presque Isle, [email protected], 207-493-1269, micmacfarms.com, facebook.com/MicmacFarms
Cumberland, Alewive’s Brook Farm, Cape Elizabeth, [email protected], 207-799-7743, alewivesbrookfarm.com, facebook.com/alewivesfarm
Braun’s Riverside Lavender Farm, LLC, Steep Falls, [email protected], 207-332-6502, Braun’s Riverside Lavender Farm, LLC, facebook.com/riversidelavender
Carrageen Suri Alpacas, Gray, [email protected], 207-653-1144, carrageensurialpacas.com, facebook.com/CarrageenSuriAlpacasLlc/
Fresh Start Farms: Hurricane Valley Farm, Portland, [email protected], 207-761-4769, facebook.com/Cultivating-Community-121633102232
Orchard Ridge Farm, Gorham, [email protected], 207-239-0442, orchardridge.farm, facebook.com/OrchardRidgeFarm
Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, New Gloucester, [email protected], 207-926-4597, maineshakers.com, facebook.com/sabbathdaylakeshakervillage
Shadow Hill Farm, New Gloucester, [email protected], 207-926-4438, shadowhillalpacas.com, facebook.com/ShadowHillFarm
Tir na nOg Farm, Pownal, [email protected], 207-749-8321, mainecelt.weebly.com, facebook.com/Tir-na-nOg-Farm-206902146017514/
Underhill Fibers, Gorham, [email protected], 207-756-0076, underhillfibers.com, facebook.com/underhillfibers
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Birds of a Feather Emu Farm, Farmington, [email protected], 207-212-2679, facebook.com/Birds-Of-A-Feather-Emu-Farm-613816698769285/
Black Acres Farm, Wilton, [email protected], 207-491-5443, facebook.com/blackacresbeef
HANCOCK COUNTY
Mountain Foot Farm, Dedham, [email protected], 207-949-3825, facebook.com/mountainfootfarm
Rabbit Hill, Stonington, [email protected], 207-367-5003, cherylwixsonskitchen.com, facebook.com/cherylwixsonskitchen
Seal Cove Farm, Lamoine, [email protected], 207-667-7127, mainegoatcheese.com, facebook.com/Seal-Cove-Farm-312638705431063/
KENNEBEC COUNTY
Applewald Farm, Litchfield, [email protected], 207-268-9276, applewaldfarm.com, facebook.com/Applewald-Farm-123996690959766
Butting Heads Farm, Gardiner, [email protected], 207-462-1637, facebook.com/ButtingHeadsFarm
Hart-to-Hart Farm & Education Center, Albion, [email protected], 207-437-2441, facebook.com/Hart2HartFarm
Misty Acres Alpaca Farm, Sidney, [email protected], 207-547-2268, mistyacresalpaca.com, facebook.com/MistyAcresAlpaca
Olde Haven Farm, Chelsea, [email protected], 207-620-4014, oldehavenfarm.com, facebook.com/Olde-Haven-Farm-486718751507214
The Maine Accent, Hallowell, [email protected], 207-622-5017, themaineaccent.com, facebook.com/The-Maine-Accent-107071032654298
Winterberry Farm, Belgrade, [email protected], 207-649-3331, facebook.com/Winterberry-Farm-181657858615955
KNOX COUNTY
Appleton Creamery, Appleton, [email protected], 207-785-4430, appletoncreamery.com, facebook.com/appleton.creamery
Brae Maple Farm, Union, [email protected], 207-785-4978
Herbal Revolution Farm + Apothecary, Union, [email protected], 207-785-2099, herbalrev.com, facebook.com/herbalrevolution
ME Water Buffalo Co., Appleton, [email protected], 207-785-6493, mewaterbuffaloco.co
Regenerative Collective; Home of Victory Hemp, Victory Botanicals and Heart 2 Harvest, Union, [email protected], 603-986-3506, victoryhemp.co, heart2harvest.net, facebook.com/victoryhemp, facebook.com/h2harvest
Seacolors Yarnery at Meadowcroft Farm, Washington, [email protected], 207-845-2587, getwool.com, facebook.com/GetWool
Terra Optima Farm, Appleton, [email protected], 207-975-9834, facebook.com/TerraOptimaFarm
LINCOLN COUNTY
Beau Chemin Preservation Farm, Waldoboro, [email protected], 207-691-8164, BeauCheminPreservationFarm.com
Briggs Farm, Somerville, [email protected], 207-832-1230, briggsfarmmaine.com, facebook.com/briggsfarmmaine
Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm, Southport, [email protected], 207-633-0416, capenewagenfarm.com, facebook.com/capenewagenfarm
East Forty Farm and Dairy, Waldoboro, [email protected], 207-230-4318, Eastfortyfarm.com, facebook.com/eastfortyfarm
Morris Farm, Wiscasset, [email protected], 207-882-4080, morrisfarm.org, facebook.com/TheMorrisFarm
Odd Alewives Farm Brewery, Waldoboro, [email protected], 207-790-8406, oddalewives.com, facebook.com/oddalewives
Sealyon Farm, Alna, [email protected], 443-924-0352, www.sealyonfarm.com, https://www.facebook.com/sealyonfarm/
TLC Fiber farm and Alpaca Rescue, Waldoboro, [email protected], 443-465-8106, TLCFiberfarm.com, facebook.com/tlcfiberfarm
OXFORD COUNTY
Bumpus Farm LLC, South Paris, [email protected], 207-831-9204, facebook.com/BumpusFarm
No View Farm, Inn & Bakery, Rumford, [email protected], 207-364-6300, facebook.com/NoViewFarmCOOP
The Friendly Ewe, Hartford, [email protected], 218-349-4076, thefriendlyewe.com, facebook.com/thefriendlyewe
Worth the Wait Farm, Denmark, [email protected], 207-890-3586, facebook.com/worththewaitfarm1
PENOBSCOT COUNTY
Casa Cattle Company, Corinna, [email protected], 207-249-2191, casacattle.com, facebook.com/Casacattle
Heartstone Farm, Charleston, [email protected], 207-424-0063, heartstonefarm.me, facebook.com/HeartstonefarmMaine
Prospect Hill Winery and Vineyard, Lebanon, [email protected], 207-651-9335, prospecthillwines.com, facebook.com/ProspectHillWines
Treworgy Family Orchards, Levant, [email protected], 207-884-8354, Treworgyorchards.com, facebook.com/trewfarm
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY
Ripley Farm, Dover Foxcroft, [email protected], 207-564-0563, ripleyorganicfarm.com, facebook.com/RipleyFarm
Worcester’s Wild Blueberries, Orneville Township, [email protected], 207-943-8804, wildblueberryproducts.com
SAGADAHOC COUNTY
Apple Creek Farm, Bowdoinham, [email protected], 207-948-3022, applecreekfarm.me, facebook.com/applecreekfarm
Left Field Farm, Bowdoinham, [email protected], 207-607-0400, leftfieldmaine.com
Maggie’s Farm at Mulberry Creek, Bowdoinham, [email protected], 812-489-1349, mulberrycreekcsa.com, facebook.com/MulberryCreekMaine
Rock Bottom Farm, Richmond, [email protected], 207-891-8022, hrockbottomfarm.net, facebook.com/rockbottomfarmcreamery
SOMERSET COUNTY
Bag End Suri Alpacas of Maine, LLC, Pittsfield, [email protected], 207-660-5276, bagendsuris.com, facebook.com/Bag-End-Suri-Alpacas-of-Maine-LLC-56821704137/?ref=bookmarks
Martin Woods Farm, Starks, [email protected], 207-696-3060, facebook.com/martinwoodsfarm
Runamuk Acres Conservation Farm, New Portland, [email protected], 207-628-2118, facebook.com/RunamukAcres
Tessier Farm, Skowhegan, [email protected], 207-474-6380, tessiersfarm.com, facebook.com/TessiersFarm
The Apple Farm, Fairfield, [email protected], 207-453-7656, applefarm.us, facebook.com/TheAppleFarmME
WALDO COUNTY
Ellie’s Daylilies, Troy, [email protected], 207-948-2101, elliesdaylilies.com, facebook.com/ElliesDaylilies
Many Hands Farm, Thorndike, [email protected], 207-568-3261, manyhandsfarm.weebly.com, facebook.com/manyhandsfarm
Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm, LLC, Unity, [email protected], 207-356-2464, mainealpacaexperience.com, facebook.com/northernsolsticealpacafarm
Sunflower N’ Ewe Farm, Winterport, [email protected], 207-205-4664, etsy.com/shop/UpcycledCabin, facebook.com/theupcycledandwoolycabin
WASHIINGTON COUNTY
Itty Bitty Farm, Columbia Falls, [email protected], 207-266-9134, facebook.com/IBFMaine, facebook.com/IBFMaine
Tide Mill Organic Farm, Edmunds Township, [email protected], 207-733-4756, tidemillorganicfarm.com, facebook.com/Tide-Mill-Organic-Farm-90948820691
Welch Farm, Roque Bluffs, [email protected], 207-951-2437, welchfarm.com, facebook.com/WelchFarm/
YORK COUNTY
Blueberry Hill Farm, Acton, [email protected], 207-457-1151, blueberryhillfarm.us, facebook.com/BlueberryHillFarmMaine
Diadem Flower Co., Springvale, [email protected], 207-200-7353, diademflowers.com, facebook.com/diademflowerco
Eastcoast Alpacas, Biddeford, [email protected], 207-590-5630, eastcoastalpacas.com, facebook.com/EastCoastAlpacas
Elf-Paca Meadows LLC, West Newfield, [email protected], 603-817-0356, elfpacameadows.com, facebook.com/Elf-Paca-Meadows-112882268767208
Ewe & I Farm, Kennebunkport, [email protected], 207-468-1344, eweandifarm.com, facebook.com/eweandifarm
Frinklepod Farm, Arundel, [email protected], 207-289-5805, frinklepodfarm.com, facebook.com/frinklepodfarm
Joshua’s Easter Orchard Farm, Wells, [email protected], 207-646-7177, joshuas.biz
Lana Plantae Farmed Yarns, Buxton, [email protected], 207-710-9533, lanaplantae.com, facebook.com/lanaplantae
Leary Farm, Inc., Saco, [email protected], 207-807-2839, facebook.com/learyfarmsaco
McDougal Orchards LLC, Springvale, [email protected], 207-324-5054, mcdougalorchards.com, facebook.com/McDougalOrchards
Moonset Farm, Porter, [email protected], 207-329-6888, moonsetfarms.com, facebook.com/MoonsetFarm
November’s Harvest Farm, Limington, [email protected], 207-591-9112, noharvest.wordpress.com, facebook.com/novembersharvest
Rivard Farm, Springvale, [email protected], 207-324-5566, rivardfarm.wordpress.com, facebook.com/farmrivard
Spiller Farm, Wells, [email protected], 207-985-2575, spillerfarm.com, facebook.com/SpillerFarm
Unique Maine Farms, West Newfield, [email protected], 207-793-2759, uniquemainefarms.com
