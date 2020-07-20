PARIS — A fire here Sunday night destroyed a mobile home and sent three people to the hospital with burns.
A fourth person escaped the fire unharmed.
The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 286 Park St., the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters roughly an hour to extinguish the fire, Paris Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said.
Two people were taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital and one was rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland with severe burns. Their conditions were unknown.
Blaquiere is not releasing their names.
The mobile home was a total loss.
Blaquiere said several butane cans were found in the rubble. The chief added that it looked like someone was making dab, a concentrated cannabis product. He said investigator Ike Peppard of the State Fire Marshal’ Office told him Monday that butane fumes built up in the home and when someone lit a cigarette it “blew the trailer up.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing the investigation.
Firefighters from Paris, Norway, and Pace Ambulance initially responded to the scene. The West Paris Fire Department was later called to provide support for firefighters battling the flames in the heat.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Jackson Lab to remove founder’s name from conference center
-
Lewiston-Auburn
State plans to finish ranked-choice voting count in congressional primary on Tuesday
-
Local & State
State moves swiftly to remove illegal, racist names from five Maine islands
-
Local & State
Gardiner fire chief leaving to take on new job
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine July 20 police log
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.