Maine’s Home Movies: Treasures from Northeast Historic Film

6 p.m. Thursday. Online at mainehistory.org.

Maine Historical Society is partnering with Northeast Historic Films and Farthest Films to present a virtual film screening followed by a discussion with filmmaker Sian Evans. You’ll see a compilation of archival home movies that capture Mainers from days gone by and include horse-drawn logging operations in Kennebec Valley, family lobster bakes and E.B. White’s saltwater farm animals.

Get your fill at the pig roast at Thompson’s Point. Crystal Eye Studio/Shutterstock.com

Pig Roast

1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Backyard at Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $28, reservations required. eventbrite.com

(Anti) Socials at the Point invite you to a Saturday pig roast presented by The Sinful Kitchen and Thompson’s Point. Seatings are at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Your ticket includes roast pig, island rice, stir fried veggies and tropical fruit salad. Signature cocktails and craft beers will be sold a la carte, and there will also be music. Should the weather be frightful it will still be delightful, they’ll just move the party indoors.

Just Outside the Window: A Drive-Thru Performance

Showtimes at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $20 per vehicle, must be purchased in advance. celebrationbarn.com

Celebration Barn Theater has found a wonderful way to revive the live show experience with the debut of Just Outside the Window: A Drive-Thru Performance. You’ll see 30-minute extravaganzas with circus artists and musicians who have worked with world-class companies including the Metropolitan Opera, Big Apple Circus and Pilobus Dance Theater, all from the safety of your car. Expect to be thrilled and delighted by Jan Damm, Ariele Ebacher, Molly Gawler, Collin Miclon and Shane Miclon.

Maine Voices Live: An Evening with Daniel and Marcia Minter

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Via Zoom. Pre-registration required.

Spend part of your Tuesday night watching and learning as Press Herald arts writer Bob Keyes chats with Daniel and Marcia Minter. Last year, the couple co-founded the Indigo Arts Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to the creative cultivation of artists of African descent. Daniel is an internationally exhibited artist, visual storyteller and illustrator, and Marcia is a creative professional who spent much of her career as an executive for iconic brands including L.L. Bean. She’s also a dedicated arts advocate and community leader.

