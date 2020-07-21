On Saturday, July 25, the Celebration Barn Theater will present the inaugural show of its 2020 season: the first-of-its-kind experience, Just Outside the Window: A Drive-Thru Performance, at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

Starring circus artists who have worked with premier companies worldwide including The Metropolitan Opera, Big Apple Circus, and Pilobolus Dance Theater, the performance takes place outside the theater, on the Celebration Barn

property. Audience members take part in the 30-minute experience from their vehicles.

“Celebration Barn has been a place for people to join together in unique theater experiences for nearly half a century. While it’s not possible to gather for shows in the traditional way right now, we’re so excited to share this beautiful and adventurous performance that’s designed specifically for this unique moment,” said Celebration Barn Theater Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari, in a news release from the center.

The cast of Just Outside the Window: A Drive-Thru Performance brings a wealth of experience and expertise.

Jan Damm, an internationally-touring circus artist, has performed on Broadway with Cirque Mechanics and appeared on The David Letterman show.

Ariele Ebacher, a tightwire dancer, has worked with the Big Apple Circus, Midnight Circus and Circus Bella, among many others.

Molly Gawler, a dancer and musician, has performed world-over with the renowned Pilobolus Dance Theater. She plays fiddle, banjo, and sings in the Gawler Family Band and The Gawler Sisters.

Collin Miclon, an actor and variety performer, toured with the award-winning Circus Smirkus and most recently appeared in The Burlesque Show at Borgata casino in Atlantic City.

Shane Miclon, a juggler, has performed across North America, and recently appeared in The Met Opera’s production of Akhnaten.

This event is sponsored by The Ballroom in Harrison and Palmer Development Corp. of Oxford.

Tickets cost $20 per vehicle. Showtimes are 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., a rain date is set for Sunday, July 26, at the same times). Shows start promptly and last approximately 30 minutes. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

To purchase tickets or or more information, visit CelebrationBarn.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: