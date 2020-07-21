The center’s Real Outdoor Concert Series is a series of intimate shows presented outdoors at the homes of members. Audiences will be limited to 50 people, and all health, safety, and distancing procedures will be followed. The second performance will be with multi-instrumentalist Jud Caswell.

The Maine singer/songwriter has got a keen eye for detail, a head full of far-away, and a heart full of home. In 2006 he burst on the national scene, winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His songs have been taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “#4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV.

Caswell left the road to raise a family where his own roots go deep. He draws inspiration from the land like Mary Oliver, pushing gently into the specific until it unfolds into the universal. He paints his landscapes like Wyeth, with a reverence for humble beauty. And with a voice fresh as water over granite and soft as a pine needle bed, he wields his instruments with the matter-of fact deftness of an old woodsman with an axe.

