Cinemagic is delaying the opening of its Maine movie theaters until at least July 31 because of changes in the release dates of Hollywood films.

Cinemagic had announced in early July that it would begin opening some of its theaters around New England this Friday. But on Monday, the company issued a statement saying the opening of its Maine and New Hampshire locations would be moved back a week. On Tuesday, a company spokesperson said the opening date will likely have to be pushed back even further, as Hollywood continues to delay the release of new films.

Hollywood has been holding off on releasing new movies until more theaters are open nationwide, leaving movie houses with the option of trying to reopen with older fare. Warner Bros. announced on Monday it was taking the much-anticipated thriller “Tenet” off its release schedule. Earlier this summer, it had been scheduled for July 17, but that date was pushed first to July 31 and then Aug. 12. The release for “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe, has also been delayed several times this month. Many theaters, including Cinemagic, had said they intended to book both films as part of their reopening efforts.

Cinemagic was among the first movie theater companies in Maine to announce reopening plans, along with the Nickelodeon Cinemas in Portland and Smitty’s Cinemas in Windham, Topsham and Sanford. Smitty’s opened its theaters last week and the Nickelodeon is hoping to reopen July 31 depending on film availability, said David Scott, general manager of the Nickelodeon.

In a press release about its delayed reopening, Cinemagic said it would supplement its offerings with older “classic” films for $5. Cinemagic runs eight theaters in New England, including locations in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland.

Most movie theaters in Maine have been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19 restrictions. Movie theaters were among businesses the state allowed to reopen July 1, along with amusement and water parks, bowling alleys and performing arts venues. Other movie theater companies operating in the state – including Flagship Cinemas and Regal – have not yet announced reopening dates for their Maine locations.

