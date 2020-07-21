A Maine brewery founded by a Marine Corps veteran has cancelled what was supposed to be the first stop in a Maine-New Hampshire bus tour by President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Stars and Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport was to be the first stop on the Women for Trump tour in the two New England states on Wednesday. But posts on the brewery’s Facebook page indicate they have backed out of hosting the event, saying they were mislead and didn’t know their outdoor tasting area was being reserved by a political campaign.

“Due to a unauthorized political event being held at our brewery will we not open our doors tomorrow,” the post reads. In exchanges with others, the brewery, which is owned by husband and wife Brad and Nancy Nadeau, clarifies that it will not be hosting the event and that it was first approached only by a group of women who said they were Trump supporters who wanted to simply “enjoy a beer” at the Freeport brewery.

Brad Nadeau is a Marine who served in the Iraq War in 2003. He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The brewery backed away from the event after they saw a newspaper story on Monday night, as first reported by the Bangor Daily News.

The event was to feature Lara Trump, Maine Republican Party Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas and other Republican candidates or officials. The Trump campaign and the Maine Republican Party did not immediately respond to a reporter’s questions.

This story will be updated.

