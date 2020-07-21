The developer of Gardiner Green, a proposed $6.6 million housing project, will give a presentation on his plans Thursday at a workshop hosted by the Gardiner Planning Board.

Paul Boghossian, through his limited liability corporation Hathaway Holdings, is proposing a phased redevelopment of 150-152 Dresden Ave., the former site of Gardiner Family Medicine into 68 dwelling units, a mixture of apartments and condominium units.

This proposal was originally scheduled to be heard at the July 14 Planning Board Meeting, when public hearing and site plan review were scheduled, but the item was withdrawn from the agenda.

At that meeting, Gardiner Mayor Patricia Hart said that after hearing feedback about the proposal from neighborhood residents, and comments provided to other city and planning officials, she and city officials met with Boghossian.

“(We) explained the culture and the keen interest you all have in your neighborhood and how you all would like to provide input,” Hart said. “He graciously said he was very interested in doing so.”

At that same meeting, Planning Board Chairwoman Debby Willis apologized to city residents for holding a workshop on this application that was not public or publicly noticed, and apologized to the Planning Board because only three of eight board members had attended that meeting.

“I take responsibility for that, and I will not allow that to happen again,” Willis said. “There will be public input. I am going to ask if there’s going to be a workshop, or a second Planning Board meeting when we haven’t finished our work that it be held at our regular meeting time.”

Willis said she was a supporter of the Heart and Soul community process that they city went through and she values input from residents.

Last week, Hart said an initial concept workshop had been held, but without a quorum and without materials provided in a timely fashion.

“There is no notice requirement for workshops,” she said via email. “Employees that are new did not realize that the Gardiner community has come to expect notice on land use matters.”

The property at the south end of Dresden Avenue, is owned by MaineGeneral, but hospital spokeswoman Joy McKenna said Monday that MaineGeneral is in final negotiations to sell the property to Boghossian.

“We’re pleased that the property will be put back on the tax rolls, with a developer with proven results in our region,” McKenna said.

It is zoned for high density residential use.

Boghossian has completed at least three rehabs of existing spaces in Coventry, Rhode Island; Portland and Waterville. The Waterville project was a $35 million adaptive reuse of the former Hathaway Shirt factory into retail and residential uses, is proposing a development in three phases.

Related Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville listed for sale

In the first phase, the original former hospital would be redeveloped into apartments, 11 studios, 14 one-bedrooms and nine two-bedrooms.

In the second phase, the hospital’s south annex would be remade into four townhouse condominium units and the boiler house would be remade into two townhouse condominium units.

In the third phase, the former Gardiner Family Practice building would be rehabbed into 11 townhouse condominiums. In addition, 17 new units would be built, a mix of freestanding and multi-unit townhouses.

According to the application, the project is expected to take three years to complete.

The meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Gardiner Fire Station on Church Street. The city will observe social distancing requirements and those who attend are asked to wear a mask.

Any resident who does not feel comfortable attending and has questions is asked to forward them to Tracey Desjardins, director of Economic Development for the city at [email protected].

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, councilors will be asked to direct the Ordinance Review Committee to address a request to require public notices for Planning Board workshops and permits issued.

Related Headlines Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville listed for sale

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: