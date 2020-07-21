A Kevin Kiley & Friends concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.
Each summer longtime Harbor actor and pianist (and Opera House technical director) Kevin Kiley assembles a world-class cast of singers from Maine and New York and beyond and brings the music of Broadway and the American Songbook to the stage.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 day of show.
For tickets, call the box office 207-633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.
