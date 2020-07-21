State Police vehicles and unmarked cars are seen in the parking lot of the former shoe factory on Cascade Leisure Park Road in Farmington. Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — A large number of law enforcement officials including FBI and state police were converging on several businesses here Tuesday morning.

At about 9 a.m. authorities had gathered at the former shoe factory on the corner of High Street and Cascade Leisure Park Road and could be seen going in and out of the building. More than 14 state police cruisers were parked at the location, as well as unmarked vehicles from several New England states.

At noon, authorities could be seen piling what appeared to be marijuana plants outside the back of the building.

Other businesses were also being visited by authorities.

This story will be updated.

 

 

filed under:
farmington maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

