FARMINGTON — A large number of law enforcement officials including FBI and state police were converging on several businesses here Tuesday morning.
At about 9 a.m. authorities had gathered at the former shoe factory on the corner of High Street and Cascade Leisure Park Road and could be seen going in and out of the building. More than 14 state police cruisers were parked at the location, as well as unmarked vehicles from several New England states.
At noon, authorities could be seen piling what appeared to be marijuana plants outside the back of the building.
Other businesses were also being visited by authorities.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Waterfall Arts wins $100,000 grant from Jane’s Trust
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cinemagic delays Maine openings
-
Sports
UMaine-Machias suspends athletics indefinitely
-
Maine Crime
FBI, law enforcement officials amassing at former shoe factory in Farmington
-
Sports
Defensive end Michael Bennett retires after 11 pro seasons
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.