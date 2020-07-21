MANCHESTER — A tough scoring day at the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship didn’t apply to Ruby Haylock.

Tied for second coming in, Haylock took sole possession of the Women’s Am lead at Augusta Country Club, shooting an even-par 73 to go into the final round in first place at 3 over.

Haylock shot 1 under on the front, and eagled the par-5 11th en route to a 1-over back.

She holds a 2-shot advantage over Bailey Plourde, who entered with a three-shot lead but struggled on Tuesday. She birdied three holes but bogeyed seven, and finished with a 5-over 78. Rachel Smith is third at 10 over.

This story will be updated.

