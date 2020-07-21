The Maine Principals’ Association on Tuesday pushed back the start of the high school fall sports season to Sept. 8, with hopes of playing all its sports in a shortened season during the pandemic.

“We hope to be able to offer a full fall season,” said MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham. “If the time comes and we’re not able to do that, we will address it then. We’re all working with the hope we can do that.”

It would be a modified season. The fall season was originally set to begin Aug. 17, but now practices will begin on Tuesday Sept. 8. The preseason will last only two weeks, instead of three, and the first countable games will start no earlier than Friday Sept. 18. Burnham said the MPA plans to conduct playoffs, but those will be modified as well.

Exactly how many schools will be able to participate in athletics remains to be seen. The Maine Department of Education recently released guidelines for a return to school that involved color-coding (yellow, green, red) for each county, with a red designation meaning there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and that schools should operate remotely. Burnham said last week that a red designation could mean no sports in any of those counties. The DOE plans on releasing its first color-coded map on July 31.

The MPA’s fall sports committees will meet to determine the maximum number of countable games in the shortened season. The fall sports committees are also tasked to develop rules modifications for their individual sports in conjunction with National Federation of State High School Association safety recommendations. They will also determine postseason competition.

“Each individual (fall) sports committee is working with our Sports Medicine Committee to develop guidelines, or rules modifications, such as face masking,” said Burnham. “They’re looking at things we can do to safely to offer the sport as well as down the road as to what the playoffs will look like.”

The MPA canceled the spring sports season last April and is limiting interscholastic activities through the summer. It is encouraging schools to develop regional schedules wherever possible this fall.

Brant Remington, the athletic director at Maranacook Community High School in Readfield, said he favors a regional schedule, but acknowledged that creates challenges.

“If we do regional schedules, you will have some small schools that will have to play a lot of bigger schools,” Remington said. “That won’t be an issue in some sports, but it could be in others.”

Thornton Academy Athletic Director Gary Stevens said it’s a smart move to delay the start of the fall season. He noted that Massachusetts on Tuesday also delayed the start of its fall season, to Sept. 14, and New York had previously delayed the start to Sept. 21, while also canceling fall championships.

“It is certainly consistent with what other states are doing in delaying the return to athletics,” said Stevens. “And the other thing it does is that it allows all schools in Maine to get back in the classroom, to whatever degree we’re going to be back in the classroom, before we have to concern ourselves with the return to athletics.

“It also gives us a little additional time to see how the virus charts its course nationwide and here in Maine, as well. I think we’ll know more by Labor Day than we do today. It will allow us to gather data and make good decisions as we move ahead.”

Burnham said that the delay does give the MPA more time to decide whether to proceed with a fall season but, more important, “it gives the schools time” to get their students back in the classroom safely.

According to the MPA’s news release, schools in Aroostook County “may adjust the opening day based on the harvest break but should not begin pre-season workouts prior to August 17 … This move will allow districts to work on their Return to School Plan without the worry of starting fall sports.”

The MPA is also waiving its rule that requires a team to complete its season for the 2020-21 school year. Under the rule, schools that do not compete their season become ineligible for varsity play for two seasons. The release also states that, “knowing that some schools may be affected by the Covid-19 virus, schools will be allowed to adjust their schedules during the season.”

Schools are currently restricted from having full team workouts under the MPA’s phased summer guidelines. The details for Phases III (which will run from Aug. 3-23) and Phase IV (from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7) are still being developed. Phase IV will focus on the conditioning of fall athletes.

Central Maine Newspapers sports editor Bill Stewart contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

