EDGECOMB – Barbara Dawn (Galloupe) Gagnon, 91, passed away at her home in Edgecomb on June 16, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. In her own words: A long life in a great place.

Barbara was born in Bath on August 19, 1929 to Albert J. and Doris (Rittal) Galloupe. She graduated from Hallowell High School in 1946, and from Bates College in 1950. She remained active in Bates Alumni Association and stayed in close touch with many college friends. A lifelong learner, Barbara read daily and favored books on politics and American and British history. She was always ready for lively debate on any topic.

Barbara taught school in several Maine towns, including Boothbay, dealt in the resale of antiques, and greatly enjoyed auctions and many sorts of puzzles. She was an avid gardener and plants she gifted to her friends can be found in gardens throughout Lincoln County and beyond.

She married Joseph D. Gagnon in 1951 and lived with him until his death in 1996. They raised four children together in their Edgecomb home.

Barbara will be missed by many. She is survived by her brother, Robert Galloupe, daughters, LK Gagnon and Cynthia J. Cave, sons Peter and Stephen Gagnon, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and the most wonderful neighbors imaginable.

Due to Covid 19, a private service will be scheduled later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High Street, Wiscasset, 04578. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, 04530. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

