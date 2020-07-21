ROME – Albert William Knight, 68, of Rome, Maine passed away July 15, 2020 in Edina, Minn. from complications related to Isaac’s Syndrome. His devoted wife Pam and his son were by his side.

Albert was born in Waterville on Dec. 15, 1951, the son of Roland and Clarice (Redlevske) Knight. He was a member of the first class to graduate from Messalonskee High School in 1968. He then honorably served in the Marine Corps from 1971 until 1973 as a medic driver. Albert lived in Rome most of his life where he and his first wife Kathi, raised four grateful children; Kendra, Molly, Matt and Kalie. Always working for the betterment of his family, Albert was a millwright for 26 years at the paper mill in Winslow.

On July 7, 2007 Albert married Pamela Gilman of Fairfield, Maine. With Pam’s constant love and support they managed his complex illness. Together they created three homes, and a wonderful life with their pack of Miniature Schnauzers.

Albert built and improved many properties, his enthusiasm for real estate was only eclipsed by his love of cars, particularly his 1998 Mustang Cobra.

He had an unparalleled vision for what he wanted the world around him to reflect. Creating trout ponds, and planting apple trees for the deer he loved to hunt. Despite the pain of his illness, Albert persisted in bringing joy to his friends and family. Delighting them with events that would bring out the kid in anyone – the most recent a family fishing tournament on Father’s Day. He is missed and will forever live in our hearts.

Albert is survived by his loving wife Pam; by his children; seven grandchildren; his mother Clarice Redlevske; and stepmother Dorothy Knight. He is survived by his six sisters and four brothers.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 at Brookside Cemetery in Rome with Pastor Earle Meola officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family will be planting trees in memory of Albert if you wish to participate please contact Matt Knight

