SIDNEY – Well, it seems that last trip around the Sun ended on July 19, 2020. While I wouldn’t have minded squeezing out a few more trips, I can’t complain as it was a pretty good ride. The ride began back on August 19, 1961, born the first son of Millard and Anne Eugley of Lincolnville, Maine.

I was brought up in a loving home where my folks taught my sister, brother and I about the Golden Rule, Common Sense and how to work for what you wanted. Lessons which I’ve tried to keep while raising my kids.

I graduated in the class of 1979 from Camden-Rockport High School (hey, it used to exist!) and from Thomas College in 1983 with a BS Degree in Accounting. Among the life-long friends I met at Thomas was this beautiful blonde haired, blue-eyed lass by the name of Colleen Payne. I was smitten from the first time we met in early September of 1981, to that first date on October 17th that year, to our march down the aisle on November 5, 1988. Yes, it took seven years to get her there, but I figure we got that ‘seven-year itch’ thing out of the way already.

We were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Alexandra in 1991 and Alyssa in 1993. Somehow, one ended up a lefty-loving flower child and the other, well, like me! They were awesome kids and even better adults.

Taking the advice of my college roomie, Tom Coore, I got involved with coaching these ladies in youth basketball and softball. Not only were Alex and Lyss part of my teams, but each and every player had become one of ‘my girls’ and I loved working with all of them.

A great advantage of coaching was becoming friends with other coaches ? especially those of the MAYSA Thunder softball team. We spent many hours on the fields and on the roads with this team and the parents ? and a better group of coaches/parents one couldn’t ask for. The Colliers, Grovers, Leightons, Sucys, Warrens? true life-long friends.

I’m going to miss golf? not my golf game, mind you, but my golfing buddies. Bob, Mark, Scott, Tom? the Collier group? April trips to the Cape? hitting a few new Maine courses every year. I am proof that one CAN enjoy a bad round (or hundred) of golf and look forward to that next slice.

I was lucky to be employed for a very long time, with the last 15 years at the Maine Municipal Association. I was blessed in that I really liked my job at MMA and more so that I loved working with my ‘work family’. I will miss each of you ? Sarah, Chris, Dotty, Sunshine, Moonshine, Long Tall and Hollywood – very much.

My Fraternity Brothers at King David’s Lodge #62 in Lincolnville and Rural Lodge #53 in Sidney will be missed for their Brotherly Love and, for me anyway, the ritual work. These men will do whatever is needed and I would suggest any of you reading this to consider becoming a Mason.

I spent 14 or so years on the Select Board here in Sidney. Quite a learning experience it was. When I managed to get off the Board, they were more than willing to put me to work as Town Moderator, Board of Appeals, Budget Committee, First Park and numerous other endeavors. Good deeds do not go unpunished!

I am survived by my beautiful wife, Colleen; daughter Alexandra and her husband Daryn Levesque and their boys, DJ and Marc; daughter Alyssa Eugley and her fiancé Tyler Bouchard; my Dad, Millard; my younger, taller, better-looking and funnier brother Mike and his wife Vicki Eugley, their son Andrew and their daughter Kristen and Carl Merrill and sweet daughter Anna; sister-in-law Trish O’Connor and her fiancée Paul Doucette; Cheryl St. Jacques; and brother-in-law Mike and his wife Carol Payne. Those folks just named above ? they are all ROCK STARS!!

I was predeceased by my loving mom, Anne Eugley, and my big sister, Debbie Eugley.

Please, no flowers ? if you do wish to spend a few bucks, I would love it if you could send them to Thomas College, where Colleen and I have pledged our charitable support. Gifts in my memory will help fulfill our pledge and honor this legacy ( http://www.thomas.edu/give and reference my name).

There will be no burial, but I have high hopes that the girls will pull together some kind of social event where y’all can toss back a cold one (or twelve) for me.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

