AUGUSTA – Faylene A. MacDougall, 73 of Augusta, passed away at home on July 14, 2020. Born on Oct. 29, 1946, in Rumford. She was the daughter of Louis U. Roy and Anna Marie (Richard).Faye graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford and retired from Maine General Medical Center after working as a C.N.A. for 27 years. She loved her pets immensely, including her dog, Emmy. Later in life, she enjoyed attending blue grass festivals with her husband Roger in their motorhome.Faye is survived by her husband Roger; daughters, Heidi and Lori (Michael); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Lil Roy; and nephew Rob; and a very special friend Liz Whitney. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the St. Johns Cemetery in Rumford.Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,consider donation to:Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care

