SILVER SPRING, Md. – Joyce Dyttmer, of Silver Spring, Md., died peacefully on June 23, 2020. She had just turned 94 years old. Joyce was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from the University of Buffalo and the Albright School of Art. She met her husband-to-be Len in Buffalo where he, after serving in WWII, managed a movie theater and Joyce was an usherette. They married in 1948 and had two children, Dorn and Dyan. Joyce worked for a time as an illustrator/draftsman for Ford Motor Company. She worked for many years as an art teacher in various elementary schools in Michigan and Ohio.Later in their married life, Len began a five-year course of study to become a Deacon in the Catholic Church. Joyce took all the classes along with him; she earned a Parish Minister Certificate. Len was ordained a Catholic Deacon in 1980. He sadly died too early in 1984.Joyce lived in Augusta for 25 years, moving here to be close to her daughter Dyan and her son-in-law Joe Ditre. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, serving on the Parish Council, the Liturgical Arts Committee and the Social Justice Committee. Joyce held numerous offices in the Daughters of Isabella. Joyce was a fantastic artist and seamstress who lent her talents to creating banners, altar cloths and other art for the Church.Joyce was also an active participant in the civic life of Augusta. She served as President and Vice President of the AARP Chapter 511 of Augusta. She served as Chairman and held other offices on the AARP State Legislative Committee. She was a zealous advocate for senior citizens around utility issues, serving on various energy coalitions and testifying before the State Legislative Utilities Committee. Joyce also served for a time as a consumer mediator in the Office of the Attorney General.Joyce’s greatest happiness in life was caring for and being with her granddaughters Maggie and Rosie Ditre, and seeing them grow into delightful and intelligent young women, both of whom are carrying on Joyce’s artistic talent and creativity – each in her own way.Joyce is survived by daughter, Dyan, and son-in-law, Joe, of Silver Spring, Md.; son, Dorn, of Hancock, Mich.; and Maggie and Rosie Ditre both of Atlanta, Ga.

