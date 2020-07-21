MERCER – Letha Brann, 96, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in Mercer with her family by her side. She was born on Feb. 28, 1924 in Smithfield, the daughter of Ernest Warren and Bertha (Grant) Warren.

She was educated in the schools of Smithfield. Letha married Clinton Brann on Dec. 24 1940 in Smithfield. Clinton passed away in 1997.

Letha cleaned camps for families on East Pond in Smithfield for 25 years. She also spent many years as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, making butter and cottage cheese for the family and she sold the extra. She also enjoyed raising some animals in her younger years.

She is survived by three children, Eudine Davis of Mercer, Clayton Brann and his wife Maria of Mercer, Wesley Brann and his wife Joyce of Wells; five grandchildren, Clay, Colin, Sherie, Cory, and Lisa; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by one grandson, Garrett Brann.

Services will be held privately at the East Mercer Cemetery in Mercer, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

